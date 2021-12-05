Check out these homes on the Gaylord market now

(Gaylord, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gaylord will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

746 Idaho Avenue, Gaylord, 49735 3 Beds 2 Baths | $126,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Location Location Location!! 3 bedroom 2 bath modular home affixed in a quiet wooded area down the street from Lake Otsego in Gaylord, MI. Primarily used as a vacation home for the last 8 years. All wall colors and carpeting are neutral colors. Spacious Living Room. Comes with Washer, Dryer, Stove, & Refrigerator Large back yard deck, and wooden porch in the front yard. Metal Roof approximately 7+ years old. Comes with a deep 2.5 car garage for cars and/or boats or other motorized toys. This is a diamond in the ruff for anyone looking for a 2nd home or for anyone looking for a permanent home. House being sold with a 1-year America's Preferred Home Warranty. Needs TLC but is move-in Ready! Lake Privileges to All Sports Lake Otsego with 24 hour Lake access. Multiple Boat launches available. Also nearby shopping and highways. Home has an Inspection report (Nov 2021), an Appraisal Report (June 2021) available for anyone who makes an offer. A must see! Book your showing today.

4346 E Vail, Gaylord, 49735 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Opportunity knocks! Come see the potential in 3br 2ba home with a fully finished walk-out lower level. Located just a short distance from downtown Gaylord. Close to snowmobile trails, Otsego Lake, and within walking distance of sandy bottom Perch Lake.

3797 Porcupine Lake Trail, Gaylord, 49735 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in None

10 acres of gorgeous hardwoods that includes 252' of lake frontage on Porcupine Lake. Serenity at its finest! Solid 3-bedroom home with walk-out basement leading to the waterfront just steps away. Home has been gutted and awaits a renovation. Property also includes a deep two car garage with a studio apartment above as well as a pole barn. Apartment is move-in ready. Rehab the home OR build up on hill for an incredible view of the lake. New Trustream Fiber Optic Cable was recently installed making this a dream property for working remotely! Major vacation rental possibilities; owner willing to convey domains with the sale of the property; porcupinelakelodge.com and porcupinelakehostel.com. Property is 7 minutes from Meijer, no traffic lights.

1718 Beaver Dam Road, Gaylord, 49735 3 Beds 2 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous waterfront home with 104 ft of frontage on all sports Otsego Lake. Situated on the end of the lake in a rare spot where you have water on both sides. This open concept home with Windows galore has lots of natural light and the views are stunning from this clean lakeside retreat. Seller has recently added closets to all three bedrooms - this could be your next year round home. There is high speed internet, natural gas forced air and a wood stove to keep you cozy in the winter. By far the best sandy shore on Otsego Lake! Close to State Park & marina. Lots of extra storage below in the basement/crawl area. Call today for your personal tour!!!

