Check out these Coalinga homes on the market

Coalinga, CA

Coalinga Daily
Coalinga Daily
 5 days ago

(Coalinga, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coalinga will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

933 Chianti Circle, Coalinga, 93210

5 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,075 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Don't miss this expansive 5 bedroom home on a huge lot. Downstairs you'll find a large open kitchen with granite counters, bar top, lots of storage in cherry cabinetry, and French doors out largest back yard in the neighborhood. The first level also includes an office, a large dining room, and separate living room with rock fireplace surround. Traveling upstairs you'll find all 5 bedrooms on the 2nd level. The master bedroom suite features a very large closet complete with it's own echo! Four additional bedrooms and a hall bath complete the second level making for a total of over 3000 square feet of living space. Additional features include a 3 car attached garage, low maintenance block wall back fence, and a large paved side yard behind the gate with room for an RV and plenty of toys!

For open house information, contact Preston Miller, Modern Broker, Inc. - Hanford at 559-667-4711

Copyright © 2021 Kings County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KCBRCA-223106)

373 Washington Street, Coalinga, 93210

3 Beds 2 Baths | $294,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Location location walking distance from school . This home offer 3 bedroom 2 baths. Living room plus a large game room.

For open house information, contact Luis Daniel Mota, Century 21 Jordan-Link & Co. at 559-733-9696

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-214318)

601 W Pleasant Street, Coalinga, 93210

3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Close to all amenities, in an established neighborhood is this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with an office. Mature landscaping offers great curb appeal before entering into the double door foyer. Inside are hardwood floors in the dining room and living area. The vaulted wood ceilings help open the space keeping it light and airy. Inside the kitchen is open to the living room ideal for holiday parties and entertaining. Off the dining room is an office or guest space with a cozy fireplace and built ins. The master suite is down the hall and has dual vanities, walk in closet and a separate shower toilet room. 2 guest bedrooms share the large guest bath. The backyard can be accessed from the master or living room. A covered patio is ideal for warm summer evenings.

For open house information, contact Shawn Cardoza, Keller Williams Realty-Tulare at 559-733-4100

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-564427)

105 S Coalinga Street, Coalinga, 93210

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Lovely three bedroom home. Has two bathrooms, and two car garage. Recently remodeled throughout. Beautiful bathroom tile work with upgraded plumbing fixtures. Call and schedule your appointment today.

For open house information, contact Maria Teresa Fernandez, Fernandez Real Estate at 559-707-1110

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-567426)

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga, CA
With Coalinga Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

