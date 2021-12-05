House hunt Mt Pleasant: See what’s on the market now

(Mt Pleasant, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mt Pleasant. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2524 Greenhill Rd, Mt Pleasant, 75455 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This house has been in the same family for years and has been well maintained. It sits on 2 beautiful acres, and is placed where a new house or more could be built, possibly duplexes or townhomes.

For open house information, contact Carla Jones, Century 21 Landmark Associates at 903-572-1151

308 Carr Dr, Mt Pleasant, 75455 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,094 Square Feet | Built in 1959

You dont want to miss out on this beautiful 3Bdrm 2 Bath and 2 car garage home. The moment you walk up, there's a 10x50 front porch for morning coffee brews. Walk in to large living room area for all family gatherings. Kitchen comes with lots of cabinet space & breakfast bar. Home comes with complete updated plumbing, storage in garage, covered patio, wooden privacy fence and a 30x40 shop. It sits on .482 acre corner lot with tons of shade.

For open house information, contact Cecelia Soto, Mayben Realty - Mt. Pleasant at 903-572-2400

75 Cr 4857, Mt Pleasant, 75455 3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Amazing view! Newly renovated home on Lake Welsh Reservoir. Brand new appliances, paint, flooring, and quartz countertops. Call to schedule a private showing!

For open house information, contact Janna Ball, Century 21 Landmark Associates at 903-572-1151

1801 Fairway N, Mt Pleasant, 75455 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This is a great house in a neighborhood that has access to the Mt. Pleasant Country Club golf course. Only minutes from town, you could get to work in no time, then head home for a round of golf before the sun goes down after a busy day. This very spacious home boasts of 2,600 square feet, that includes a sunroom to enjoy as well as a wood burning fire place. This property has a fairly new roof that is only 2 years old. Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Jordan Redfearn, Patrick Redfearn Realty, LLC at 903-717-8130