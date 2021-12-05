Check out these homes for sale in Douglas now

(Douglas, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Douglas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1205 Green Hollow Run, Douglas, 31533 5 Beds 4 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,845 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICE REDUCED!!! Located in Greenbrier Subdivision in the Douglas Golf and Country Club. This home is absolutely stunning with amazing curb appeal. Inside you are welcomed with high ceilings in the foyer and living room along with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace in the middle of custom built in cabinets. This home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Fresh paint throughout, brand new light fixtures in the whole home. Updated appliances in the kitchen, brand new renovated master bath with every woman's dream soaking tub and tiled shower that no man will complain about. Huge walk in closet with custom built ins located in the master bedroom. Bonus living space for the kids to enjoy, 2 car garage, great brick patio for grilling and entertaining. Oh and a storage building outside with electricity. Sprinkler system and beautiful landscaping on the .55 acres. 3845 total heated and cooled square feet. Asking price of $459,000. Owner is a licensed Georgia Real Estate Broker.

For open house information, contact Shawn Knight, Property Hunters of South Georgia, LLC at 912-384-4663

461 Westwood Heights Circle, Douglas, 31534 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,823 Square Feet | Built in None

WELCOME HOME TO WESTWOOD HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION. A Rare Find in 461 Westwood Heights Circle, Douglas GA 31535. This Executive Custom-Built Home is ready for a new owner. This Brick Home is a 2,823 sq. ft. Split-Floor Plan situated on 1.64 acres. Boasting a large master suite, with a large walk-in closet, a large master bath featuring both an oversized tub as well as a standup shower. 461 Westwood offers A large open kitchen with a view of the great room with high valued ceilings and a view of the fireplace. There is both an in-kitchen eating/dining space as well as a formal dining room. The bedrooms are spacious. Off the kitchen and family room is a sunroom, that leads to an exterior covered porch overlooking the fenced-in pool area. 461 Westwood offers an attached 2 car garage, as well as a detached 2 car garage. This stately home is ready for you! Schedule your personal tour today, so you do not miss the opportunity to call this place home!

For open house information, contact David Washington, Washington Realty at 912-383-4309

1880 Old Axson Rd, Douglas, 31535 3 Beds 2 Baths | $173,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,725 Square Feet | Built in None

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! Only minutes from shopping but located in the county limits. The solid built 2725 sqft home has so much to offer with a large den, living room, office area, an open kitchen/dining and so much more. Both the front porch and the back screened-in porch are perfect for coming home and relaxing after a long, hard day! Call today for a showing!

For open house information, contact Kelsey Adams, Brewer Realty Group, LLC at 912-384-0900

302 Chester Ave, Douglas, 31533 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,579 Square Feet | Built in None

WOW!!! Well-maintained and updated home, convenient location. This house is in excellent condition and features a fully updated kitchen with wonderful cabinet and counter space as well as pantry storage and an island. The den/dining room has access to the covered back deck and outside apartment/mother in law suite. The den/family can also be used as a second living space or a home office. The large laundry/mudroom provides additional storage. This property has so many features and amenities and it is priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Sherry Joyce, Property Hunters of South Georgia, LLC at 912-384-4663