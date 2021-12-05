House hunt Meadville: See what’s on the market now

(Meadville, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Meadville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

224 Meadow Street, Meadville, 16335 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,668 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Solid long Ranch house. Completely and freshly decorated. Picture perfect and ready to move into. College Hill, dead end St., low traffic. Beautiful rear lot exposed from your heated sunroom. Hot tub inc., just off rear door. Finished breezeway. Lower level consist of updated Fam Rm with gas FP & T.V. inc. Rear room with bar & 4 stools included. Lg. storage/utility room, full bath, 3rd BR currently used as office. Open LR/DR with gas FP, and T.V. inc. Oversized Att. 2 car Gar., & storage shed.

For open house information, contact Leslie Berger, ERA - Richmond Real Estate Service - Meadville at 814-337-6000

10286 Nancy Drive, Meadville, 16335 4 Beds 4 Baths | $419,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,469 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Distinctive home on Nancy Dr. in Vernon Twp. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen w/island, family room, playroom, den/office with fireplace, first floor laundry, and a large mudroom. Beautiful outdoor living w/pizza oven, and charcoal + gas grill for summer fun evenings. 3 bedrooms up with an awesome master suite. double car attached garage + a detached single heated garage for your summer cruiser. Bonus - close to Roche Park.

For open house information, contact David Gordon, ERA - Richmond Real Estate Service - Meadville at 814-337-6000

5269 Stopp Road, Cochranton, 16314 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in None

217' Of Frontage on French Creek, Perfect Setting for this Remodeled 2-Story! Fishing, Kayaking or Relaxing and Taking in the View are Some of the Perks of Owning this Special Home. The Large Eat-In Kitchen Features Beautiful Custom Cabinets, Handy 1st Floor Laundry Room, 1st Floor Bath with Walk-In Shower, Large Living Room Window Overlooks the Creek. Second Floor Features a Sitting Area, 2 Bedrooms, Bath with Walk-In Shower and 6 Panel Doors. Neutral Color Scheme and New Flooring Throughout.

For open house information, contact Joy McClain, Howard Hanna BK Cochranton at 814-425-7473

21544 Auburn Avenue, Meadville, 16335 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 full bath home. Nestled in west mead township. This home includes forced air natural gas heat & central air for year round comfort. As well as a new, wood finished 3 season room for entertaining. Make this your home this holiday!

For open house information, contact Nicholas Pizer, ERA - Richmond Real Estate Service - Meadville at 814-337-6000