ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

Check out these homes on the Dublin market now

Dublin Journal
Dublin Journal
 5 days ago

(Dublin, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dublin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPhiW_0dEhapgE00

137 Pinehurst Court, Dublin, 31021

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in 2020

LOOKING FOR NEW? This slightly used home is just like new construction! A very desirable open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, makes this one an easy decision because it is move-in ready and includes washer/dryer. There is a porch off of the kitchen to enjoy your morning coffee or evening meal. Why wait for new construction when this one is ready now?

For open house information, contact Yvonne S. Robertson, Century 21 Durden & Kornegay at 478-272-1535

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9070481)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Euyj6_0dEhapgE00

206 S Elm Street, Dublin, 31021

4 Beds 3 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,848 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Plenty of room for family living! Roof shingles new 2020. HVAC unit new 2021. Easy walk to Bank, Post Office, etc.

For open house information, contact Joe Hooks, Coldwell Banker Curry Resid at 478-272-2335

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8989513)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12LZ45_0dEhapgE00

510 Deer Creek L Trail, Dublin, 31021

4 Beds 5 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,605 Square Feet | Built in 1998

BEAUTIFUL GATED SUBDIVISION AND FABULOUS LOCATION! This custom brick has beautiful hardwood flooring and great floor plan with large great room, spacious kitchen with beautiful custom cabinetry and bar seating, and 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on main level. Upstairs has a large expandable attic, huge bonus with much storage, bedroom, and bath. Enjoy your beautiful wooded lot from the all brick screened porch. This home has huge 3 car garage and separate in-law suite attached to the garage. There are 2 large storage areas attached to the in-law suite. Fenced back yard. Quiet country living!

For open house information, contact Yvonne S. Robertson, Century 21 Durden & Kornegay at 478-272-1535

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-20000127)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kmbQ_0dEhapgE00

1404 Stonewall Street, Dublin, 31021

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful home on Stonewall, close to downtown, shopping, restaurants. New paint inside and out. Nest thermostat with new HP. New cabinets, new light fixtures Price includes new dishwasher and range.

For open house information, contact Joe Hooks, Coldwell Banker Curry Resid at 478-272-2335

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9079131)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Dublin, GA
Dublin, GA
Business
Dublin, GA
Real Estate
Local
Georgia Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Coffee#Great Room#Dishwasher#Ga#Hvac#Bank Post Office#Coldwell Banker Curry
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dublin Journal

Dublin Journal

Dublin, GA
104
Followers
301
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dublin Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy