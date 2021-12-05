Check out these homes on the Dublin market now

(Dublin, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dublin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

137 Pinehurst Court, Dublin, 31021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in 2020

LOOKING FOR NEW? This slightly used home is just like new construction! A very desirable open floor plan, beautiful kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, makes this one an easy decision because it is move-in ready and includes washer/dryer. There is a porch off of the kitchen to enjoy your morning coffee or evening meal. Why wait for new construction when this one is ready now?

For open house information, contact Yvonne S. Robertson, Century 21 Durden & Kornegay at 478-272-1535

206 S Elm Street, Dublin, 31021 4 Beds 3 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,848 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Plenty of room for family living! Roof shingles new 2020. HVAC unit new 2021. Easy walk to Bank, Post Office, etc.

510 Deer Creek L Trail, Dublin, 31021 4 Beds 5 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,605 Square Feet | Built in 1998

BEAUTIFUL GATED SUBDIVISION AND FABULOUS LOCATION! This custom brick has beautiful hardwood flooring and great floor plan with large great room, spacious kitchen with beautiful custom cabinetry and bar seating, and 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on main level. Upstairs has a large expandable attic, huge bonus with much storage, bedroom, and bath. Enjoy your beautiful wooded lot from the all brick screened porch. This home has huge 3 car garage and separate in-law suite attached to the garage. There are 2 large storage areas attached to the in-law suite. Fenced back yard. Quiet country living!

1404 Stonewall Street, Dublin, 31021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful home on Stonewall, close to downtown, shopping, restaurants. New paint inside and out. Nest thermostat with new HP. New cabinets, new light fixtures Price includes new dishwasher and range.

