The Dalles-curious? These homes are on the market

(The Dalles, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in The Dalles. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2870 Old Dufur Rd, The Dalles, 97058 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,594 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Spacious one level home with amazing views of the Columbia River and Washington hills. Over 2500 Sq Ft of living space in this lovely home. Updated kitchen with some new cabinetry, counter top and flooring. Mini split heat pump also added recently. Enjoy formal living and dining as well as a breakfast nook and family room with a bar. Expansive main bedroom suite with dressing room. Outdoor living at its best with patios and decks to take in every view option. Three car garage and room to park RV

For open house information, contact Becky Schertenleib, Columbia Gorge Real Estate at 541-296-5500

1217 Frost Ct, The Dalles, 97058 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Find huge potential and easy accessibility in this 3 bed 2 bath single level home on a quiet dead end street! Fully fenced and private back yard with a covered patio. Two storage sheds provide plenty of room for your toys and tools. Inside, 2 bedrooms are located on the south side of the house near the shared main bathroom while the primary bedroom and private bathroom is on the north side and can be shut off from the rest of the house and accessed through back door... Imagine the possibilities!

For open house information, contact Phineas England, Copper West Real Estate at 541-386-2330

3755 Sandlin Rd, The Dalles, 97058 4 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,686 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful Mount Hood views and seclusion approximately 3 miles from town!! Large family home on nearly 20 acres of dividable land with outstanding panoramic views from the property! The home contains a ton of space, has been well maintained, and is ready for your personal touches!! The property has two wells and one is at approximately 50 gpm. The terraced and gently sloping land is very suitable for a variety of uses including a small orchard, vineyard, sheep, etc. Must see to appreciate!

For open house information, contact Sky Morgan, Copper West Real Estate at 541-296-1045

2099 Evergreen Ter, Mosier, 97040 4 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,055 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Situated in the trees where you have privacy sits this beautiful Chalet home. Wrap around deck taking in the seclusion & wildlife. Great property for animals! Fenced for horses w/shelters & outbuildings. Walk into your wooded chalet, 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. Tongue & grove tall ceilings taking in all the light w/picturesque windows. Master on the main flr. 2 beds w/bonus up! Walk out basement w/bonus & bed. 5 acres recently thinned for wildfire prevention. Looking for seclusion, here it is!

For open house information, contact Heather Wright, Keller Williams Sunset Corridor at 503-270-5700