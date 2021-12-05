ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge Digest
Fort Dodge Digest
 5 days ago

(Fort Dodge, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Dodge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zx0lO_0dEhanA000

1907 & 1911 So 14Th St, Fort Dodge, 50501

1 Bed 1 Bath | $44,500 | Single Family Residence | 604 Square Feet | Built in None

Price Reduced $5,000.00 Many possibilities with this 1 bedroom home on almost 1/2 acre in the Coleman area. Newer 2 car garage, large dog cage or work shop area. Unfinished man cave has so many possibilities. Mature oak and white trees on this very large lot.$44,500. Craig Patterson 515-570-0804

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XlS6_0dEhanA000

1305 8Th Ave S, Fort Dodge, 50501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $71,500 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in None

A Cozy Bungalow With Lovely Original Details. This 2BR cutie on a quiet dead-end road offers a large yard, great views, 1 car garage, and a really nice storage shed. The Seller is willing to leave the newer yard tools and mower for the future homeowner; which makes this an even sweeter deal for the first-time Homebuyer! This home offers potential for more finished space in the walk-up attic, and the finished LL family room. What a great opportunity to own your own home with a payment that is probably less than rent! Call Cary Clark to schedule a showing, 515-570-2860

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZixAP_0dEhanA000

1643 Elmhurst Ave, Fort Dodge, 50501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,309 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming cottage style Elmhurst ranch features: 3 bedrooms, an updated kitchen, new roof, newer flooring, and updated baths. You'll love cozying up to the fireplace in the large living room. Act fast so you don't miss out on this home call Lindsey McKinney at 515-570-4123.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZjnT_0dEhanA000

2209 4Th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, 50501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,114 Square Feet | Built in None

Affordable 1 story home located directly across from St. Edmond school. 3+ BR's, 1 BA, hardwood floors, full basement, permanent siding, 2 car garage & off street parking. $89,900. Call Kati (515) 571-3530.

