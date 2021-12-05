Take a look at these homes for sale in Plainview

(Plainview, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Plainview will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1203 Xenia Street, Plainview, 79072 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This home has all that you're looking for - an open layout, lots of recent updates, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, and a neighborhood that's hard to beat. With the added front patio, you'll have the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or your evening beverage. As soon as you walk inside, you'll notice fresh paint and new luxury vinyl throughout much of the house. In addition, the kitchen was not overlooked with the addition of subway tiles, and the spare bathroom receiving a facelift with shower tile. This is a rare find. Call your real estate agent and make this home yours today!

For open house information, contact Ruben Trujillo, Keller Williams Realty at 806-771-7710

400 Mesa Circle, Plainview, 79072 5 Beds 5 Baths | $399,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,888 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICE DROPPED $132,000!!! This 5 bedroom, 5 bath, 2 story house with a 1386 sq. ft. basement has had major remodeling and updating. The living room has high ceilings all the way to the second floor. The staircase and the upstairs landing and wood railing are beautiful. There are three living areas, kitchen has all new appliances. The dining room is 22'x23', master bedroom is 16'x32' with a fireplace, his and her closets, nice bathroom with whirlpool type tub. The front entry has a portico. There are four air conditioners, four heating units, 16'x23' covered patio, 3 car garage. All on a large corner lot.

For open house information, contact Keith Billington, Billington Real Estate at 806-293-2572

3605 Sides, Plainview, 79072 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,631 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 bedroom 2 bath with an office and a 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Rachel Loafman, Wright Realty and Design at 806-318-9660

602 Oakland, Plainview, 79072 2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,950 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a fixer upper? This 2 bedroom 1 bath could be very cute cottage style home, just needs your personal touch. Selling AS-IS

For open house information, contact Lourdes Hernandez, Roberts & Wilkins, REALTORS at 806-292-0263