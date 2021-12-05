ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, MS

Corinth-curious? These homes are on the market

 5 days ago

(Corinth, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Corinth. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1440 Unity Church, Ramer, 38367

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This property is being sold as is. If you are looking for a secluded property offering privacy with 26 acres of woods and two beautiful ponds, this is it! This property could make a beautiful building site for your dream home. The town of Selmer is right down the highway making conveniences nearby.

1215 Elm Road, Corinth, 38834

5 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,818 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This unique home features a lot of square footage for the money. There are 5 (with 2 bonus areas that could be covered if needed) bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There are two living areas, a screened in back deck and a balcony that overlooks the beautiful tree street area. All info subject to verification.

1165 Sticine, Guys, 38339

3 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,688 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Lovely 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath brick home with half acre stocked pond on 17.05 nice level acres with road frontage on two roads. This custom built home has two spacious living areas, Great room with fireplace and Den with fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Office and three nice size bedrooms on main level and one large room ( either 4th bedroom or bonus room) & full bath up. Spacious kitchen with gas cooktop and eat-in area. Pond is stocked with Bass, Catfish and Brim. Call today for private showing.

3195 N Shiloh Road, Corinth, 38834

4 Beds 2 Baths | $207,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,195 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Located in the heart of Corinth, this 4 BD/2BA home sits on a beautiful lot with a huge yard! An outdoor oasis under the trees for entertaining. Full of character, stepping inside will immediately give you a sense of home and belonging. Enjoy gathering around the fireplace in the living room with your friends and family!

