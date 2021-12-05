Take a look at these homes for sale in Sturgis

(Sturgis, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sturgis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

210 S Nottawa Street, Sturgis, 49091 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,903 Square Feet | Built in 1889

This is the hoe you've been waiting for! Just pack your boxes and move right in! All the updated have been done for you, prepare to fall in love! Fresh carpet & paint throughout much of the home. From the moment you walk in the front door, you will be greeted with an open floorplan, extra high ceilings and gorgeous wood trim. With a spacious living room, formal family room and separate dining area....the layout is sure to please! The updated kitchen, with extra large center island is great forentertaining. All rooms flow nicely from one to the other. Just off the kitchen you will find an updated half bath, and a bedroom/den. There is also access from the kitchen to the one car attached garage. You can access the back patio from the kitchen as well.

For open house information, contact Heather A Martell, Martell Realty Inc. at 269-273-6810

0325 N 050 W, Lagrange, 46761 5 Beds 4 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,210 Square Feet | Built in 1963

On November 17th gutters will be cleaned and brand new gutter guards, downspout and a French drainage system will be installed. Great find in Woodland Hills! 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths and a 1/2 Bath. Beautiful hardwood floors in the home. The home has two fireplaces. One is a gas log and the other is a log burning fireplace. Lower level walk-out to a fenced in yard. Home has 3210 ft of finished space.There is 900 sq ft in the basement which 480 sq ft is not finished. All appliances stay. These include a new stove, a new microwave and two refrigerators. There are many blackberry and blueberry bushes on the property as well as lovely landscaping and many trees. A custom built swing is also included to enjoy the property. The home is a Tri-level and sits upon 1.09 acres.

For open house information, contact Janet Gerardot, Mike Thomas Associates at 260-463-2881

4900 E 180 S Road, Lagrange, 46761 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Accepted offer contingent on financing - accepting backup offers. Adorable ranch offering 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on just shy of an acre (.97)! Lots of new flooring! Island in the kitchen! All appliances are included! Geothermal heating and air! Close to Royer and Fish Lakes!

For open house information, contact Dawn M Miller, Lakeland Realty at 260-854-3111

114 N Poplar Street, Lagrange, 46761 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Fall in love the minute you walk in the doorA! Beautifully updated home in Lagrange! The home was gutted down to the studs and completely updated! Updates include new windows, doors, electrical, plumbing, flooring and so much more! The home features 3 bedrooms, two on the main level, and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen is open to the dining and living room offering an area for entertaining! Laundry is conveniently located on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find a large bedroom, and an oversized half bath. All appliances stay.

For open house information, contact Heather Culler, Mike Thomas Associates at 260-925-6900