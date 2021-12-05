Check out these homes for sale in Seymour now

(Seymour, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seymour will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

815 Oesting Street, Seymour, 47274 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 835 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Cute as a button vinyl-sided one-level home on FULL BASEMENT near Gaiser Park & elementary schools; living room; eat-in kitchen w/range & refrigerator; gas heat plus central air; washer & dryer; 1-car detached garage; front porch; roof NEW in 2021.

For open house information, contact Steve Silver, RE/MAX Professionals at 812-522-8448

601 Vehslage Road, Seymour, 47274 4 Beds 6 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,179 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This elegant custom home built by Greg Jones Construction on 3.24 acres is all quality inside and out. The home features 7474 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 half baths; formal living & dining room; large living room with detailed columns and gas-log fire place. Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinets, zero refrigerator, Viking commercial stove and granite counter tops. Main level master suite with tray ceiling, crown molding, large walk-in-closet, exercise room, & newly renovated master bath. Upper level features large theater room. 3 very large bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets and bathrooms. Attic for storage. 32 x 42 garage with 75% finished storage up. Outside lap pool and two outside fireplaces.

For open house information, contact Nelson Watson, CENTURY 21 Breeden REALTORS® at 812-372-3766

8150 E County Rd. 50 South, Seymour, 47274 4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Looking for the American-Dream Home away from the city? Take a look at this stunning, newly built, country home conveniently located between Seymour and Brownstown is pristine and a true show stopper! Inviting from the moment you pull in the concrete drive - this property has it all! Beautiful exterior farmhouse style with modern warm tones on the engineered siding, stone accent detailing, and a sweet covered front porch. The foyer is spacious and bright and leads you right to the open flow floor plan of the great room. Here you will find soaring 14' ceilings, a chef's kitchen with custom Amish cabinetry, granite countertops with a serving and seating bar capable of hosting 8 to 10 guests. The walk-in pantry is home-edit worthy with shelves floor to ceiling. The primary bedroom is private and boasts an ensuite with high-end finishes and a dreamy walk-in closet! The main floor also includes two very spacious cheery bedrooms near the large hall bathroom, and a flex space that could be a dining or home office. Upstairs is the 4th bedroom, movie room, or even a kids game room! Gorgeous rich honey stained hickory flooring throughout most of the home and plush carpet elsewhere. The cozy screened-in porch off the eating area of the great room leads to an outdoor living space, well manicured backyard with kids play area, and a detached garage. Landscaping is pruned to perfection and much of it was purchased at the local nursery and designed to perfectly fit the grounds. Ample parking with additional gravel space for RV. 5+ Star Energy Efficient rating (HERS).

For open house information, contact Bobbi Benish, Benish Real Estate Group at 812-675-6967

318 Lee Boulevard, Seymour, 47274 3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the boulevards. Freshly painted throughout. All original hardwood flooring. Tile in updated kitchen which includes a breakfast bar. Dining room has two built in corner china cabinets. Bathroom has double vanity. The basement has all the studs and electrical installed for a fourth bedroom and Family room the plans included a second bath but it was never finished. The drywall is all on site along with insulation to complete the job. There will be a new 9 pane backdoor installed on November 30th. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Kelly, Berkshire Hathaway Home at 812-378-3331