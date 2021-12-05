Beeville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Beeville, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Beeville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

Cr 2008 Prt 211, Normanna, 78142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 2015

A 2015 United Built home sits on a hill surrounded with beautiful live oak trees and a gorgeous view back to the east. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. A wood floor in the living room and tile in the kitchen and dining area. concrete floors in the reminder of the house. Property slopes back to the east and down to a small tank in the corner to provide water to deer, quail, hogs, dove and other wildlife. Deer bling and feeder to remain. A 3 year old 12 X 24 building with air compressor to remain . All weather road to house is jointly owned with neighbor. Native pasture land and woody plants with scattered oaks provide good habitat for animals. Lots of Dotted Gay Feather to enhance the sloping view when blooming. Some very nice bucks have been taken from this property in previous seasons.. Neighboring properties are low fenced. A really nice and private place to enjoy retirement or raise a family. Sellers will consider selling 25 ac. of unimproved land located to the south and east of the house and improvements for $200,000. and buyer furnish the survey.

144 Oak, Beeville, 78102 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Peaceful country living minutes from Skidmore! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath ranch style home sits on nearly 3.5 acres and features a spacious open concept throughout with a cozy sunroom perfect for escaping the mosquitos while still enjoying the beautiful backyard. Main house, well house, and barn all feature metal roofs. Property is fenced, cross fenced, and ready for livestock. Barn features stalls, an attached 2 car garage and carport, as well as plenty of storage. Don't miss out on this quaint country home!

811 E Hefferman, Beeville, 78102 3 Beds 2 Baths | $128,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,121 Square Feet | Built in 1941

A charming older home, measuring 2100 + square feet that sits on .51-acre corner lot, is waiting for you to bring it back to its former glory with some TLC. Preciously owned by a Garden Club member who built an oasis of topicals, a fish pond and brick patio. Additionally, the growth of some of these plants helped provide habitat for butterflies and birds. This 1940's style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 baths, consists of a very large and bright kitchen. It has an excess amount of outside lighting that brings that old cottage feel to the entire home! There is a very spacious living room with plenty of light and a den area that screams sunshine with a uniquely made fireplace in it. There is one bedroom with built ins in it that has a half bath in it but can easily be made into a full bath because it has all the plumbing already installed. The existing full bath has new flooring that just needs a personal touch. The home has been leveled and the electrical is up to code. This very spacious piece of property is one of a kind and will not last long on the market. Call and make your appointment to see this beauty today!!

512 Paul Place, Beeville, 78102 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,270 Square Feet | Built in 1900

You won't want to miss this adorable home with an ample backyard. Nuetral paint colors and flooring throughout the home make it move-in ready. The spacious laundry room is vented with the central a/c, so you can do laundry in comfort. It offers a den area off the kitchen that is large and can be easily converted into a fourth bedroom if needed. New carpet was installed 8/2021. The large lot has an extra large storage shed with electricity, so you can use it as a workshop as well as for storage. This one says home!

