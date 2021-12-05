On the hunt for a home in Mcalester? These houses are on the market

(Mcalester, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mcalester. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1023 Kinkead, Mcalester, 74501 4 Beds 5 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,941 Square Feet | Built in 1985

INCREDIBLE EXECUTIVE ESTATE ON OVER 17 ACRES IN PRIME LOCATION IN FRINK CHAMBERS SCHOOL DISTRICT. Instant equity with almost 5,000 feet, inground swimming pool, huge workshop, three living rooms and dual master suites! The perfect home for growing and busy families with a kitchen to include everyone! Huge island for everyone to congregate around and the perfect breakfast bar for the kids to snack at while doing homework. The amazing swimming pool with slide will be hit for everyone!

6370 N Woods, Mcalester, 74501 4 Beds 1 Bath | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,036 Square Feet | Built in 1964

COUNTRY AND LAKE LIFE ALL IN ONE!!! This 19.50 acre farm sits right next to lake Eufaula with amazing views of beautiful hills. This 4 bed 1 bath home has so much to offer. Come sit on the big covered porch and watch the sun come up over the hill tops in the mornings, in the evenings take a short ride to lake and watch the sunset. This home has a detached 3 car garage. It also has a 3bed 2 bath mobile home that is included in the price. There is so much more to this property. CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING!!

415 W Monroe, Krebs, 74501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,396 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Great Investment opportunity or perfect for a fixer upper for your family. Cost is much less than average rents and lots of potential. Contact today for your showing.

1874 Cabiness Road, Mcalester, 74501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1998

PRIVACY, SECURITY, POND, CREEK, LARGE METAL SHOP, CEDAR DECKING with Margaritaville style CABANA, ABOVE GROUND POOL, GREEN HOUSE, pole barn/carport/storage building. AND a super nice updated 2BR, 2BA mobile home to live in while you decide to build your dream home overlooking the pond OR the creek. ALL OF THIS BEHIND SPECIAL PRIVACY/ SECURITY FENCE WITH 2 ELECTRIC GATES ON 9 ACRES ON CABINESS/SCIPIO ROAD! PAVED ROAD. EXTREMELY NICE SET UP! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!

