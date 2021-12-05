ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

On the hunt for a home in Mcalester? These houses are on the market

Mcalester Digest
Mcalester Digest
 5 days ago

(Mcalester, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mcalester. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMIPw_0dEhagyv00

1023 Kinkead, Mcalester, 74501

4 Beds 5 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,941 Square Feet | Built in 1985

INCREDIBLE EXECUTIVE ESTATE ON OVER 17 ACRES IN PRIME LOCATION IN FRINK CHAMBERS SCHOOL DISTRICT. Instant equity with almost 5,000 feet, inground swimming pool, huge workshop, three living rooms and dual master suites! The perfect home for growing and busy families with a kitchen to include everyone! Huge island for everyone to congregate around and the perfect breakfast bar for the kids to snack at while doing homework. The amazing swimming pool with slide will be hit for everyone!

For open house information, contact Kristy Balch, Leader Group Realty, LLC at 918-423-9458

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2035128)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xv3UE_0dEhagyv00

6370 N Woods, Mcalester, 74501

4 Beds 1 Bath | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,036 Square Feet | Built in 1964

COUNTRY AND LAKE LIFE ALL IN ONE!!! This 19.50 acre farm sits right next to lake Eufaula with amazing views of beautiful hills. This 4 bed 1 bath home has so much to offer. Come sit on the big covered porch and watch the sun come up over the hill tops in the mornings, in the evenings take a short ride to lake and watch the sunset. This home has a detached 3 car garage. It also has a 3bed 2 bath mobile home that is included in the price. There is so much more to this property. CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING!!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Phelan, Eufaula Lakeshore Realty, LLC at 888-788-5945

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2133052)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTSRO_0dEhagyv00

415 W Monroe, Krebs, 74501

4 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,396 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Great Investment opportunity or perfect for a fixer upper for your family. Cost is much less than average rents and lots of potential. Contact today for your showing.

For open house information, contact Lori Bell, Shelly Howard Real Estate at 918-424-1735

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2127994)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2ZFa_0dEhagyv00

1874 Cabiness Road, Mcalester, 74501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1998

PRIVACY, SECURITY, POND, CREEK, LARGE METAL SHOP, CEDAR DECKING with Margaritaville style CABANA, ABOVE GROUND POOL, GREEN HOUSE, pole barn/carport/storage building. AND a super nice updated 2BR, 2BA mobile home to live in while you decide to build your dream home overlooking the pond OR the creek. ALL OF THIS BEHIND SPECIAL PRIVACY/ SECURITY FENCE WITH 2 ELECTRIC GATES ON 9 ACRES ON CABINESS/SCIPIO ROAD! PAVED ROAD. EXTREMELY NICE SET UP! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!

For open house information, contact Marty Donaldson, C21/Shirley Donaldson Inc at 918-426-4343

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2136343)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eufaula, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Mcalester, OK
Business
City
Mcalester, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Mcalester, OK
Real Estate
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Eufaula#Mobile Home#Open House#Leader Group Realty#Llc#Eufaula Lakeshore Realty#Shelly Howard Real Estate#Green House
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mcalester Digest

Mcalester Digest

Mcalester, OK
114
Followers
276
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy