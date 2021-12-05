Check out these Austin homes on the market

(Austin, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Austin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

131 Clinton Street, Austin, 55912 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Fantastic double lot 2 bed 2 bath home that lives larger than the doll house it is. Eat in kitchen and main floor bathroom/laundry to make life easy. Special construction that prevents a nasty head bash going to the second level. In addition, notice all the outlets which allows for convenient placement of furniture so outlets are assessible! Half bath in basement will be completed prior to closing as well as complete cleaning with all outlet covers being installed! Tremendous vegetation highlights this incredible doll house!

For open house information, contact Timothy Saaranen, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 507-424-4422

1910 2Nd Avenue Se, Austin, 55912 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Cute, cozy 2BR 1-Story home on lovely fenced in SE lot between Neveln School and IJ Holton School. This bright, sharp home has nice living room, patio doors from eat in kitchen to deck, rec room and office down, newer roof, newer furnace with central air, all appliances stay and big single garage. It's move in ready.

For open house information, contact Charles Fawver, Fawver Agency at 507-433-1111

106 2Nd Street Sw, Austin, 55912 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1913

MORTAGE LESS THAN RENT, PERFECT FOR STUDENTS OR FAMILY, BEAUTIFUL WOOD WORK, LOCATION SAYS IT ALL ON THIS ONE, SHARED DRIVEWAY LIFETIME FREE MAINTENANCE, WITH SHOVELING/UPKEEP PER DRIVEWAY, YOU WILL NEVER HAVE TO SHOVEL SNOW AGAIN,AS NEIGHBOR TAKES 100% RESPONSIBILITY/CARE ON THE SHARED DRIVEWAY, FEELS LIKE FREE ASSOCIATION CARE. HOUSE IS SOLID AND NICE, HAS BEEN RENTED FOR LAST 10YRS, SELLER IS MOVING ON TO NEW INVESTMENTS.VERY NICE HOME. ROOF UPDATED AND SOLID.

For open house information, contact Holly Cornell, Bridge Realty, LLC at 952-368-0021

2505 11Th Street Ne, Austin, 55912 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Manufactured home with 12x12 addition and a deck. Double detached garage and another shed. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. .84 acres. With reasonable offer seller will pay to have property hooked up to city sewer & water.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Wencl, Infinity Real Estate at 507-550-1052