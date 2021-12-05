Check out these homes for sale in Brainerd now

(Brainerd, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Brainerd. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1318 N Street Ne, Brainerd, 56401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Three bedroom, two bathroom, one stall garage turn - key Home! Property offers an open eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, all living facilities on one level including a main floor laundry and large lower level family room. Enjoy an outside deck and/or patio in the full private fenced in back yard. Two large raised flower garden beds and nice paver walkway to the detached one car garage. Home is conveniently located close to the grocery store, east gate mall, and nearby parks. Not one stoplight and only 16 minutes to get to the highly coveted Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails :)

21816 Irene Avenue, Ironton, 56455 1 Bed 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Whether you are looking for a cozy starter home or your next investment property this one is for you, “The BunkHouse”! A bonus of being in Irondale township is that starting an Airbnb or VRBO is still allowed! This property with many mature trees is just outside the city of Ironton on a corner lot with nearly 1 ½ acres. Only 12 blocks from the trail system and a couple more to the trail head, this is a perfect location for mountain bike enthusiasts! Check out this quaint and charming newly remodeled home with all new appliances. Property also has a huge pole building to store all of your toys! Pole building has two enclosed rooms and an upstairs in the back 2/3. Come check out this fantastic property today!

11312 Dutch Circle, East Gull Lake, 56401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Townhouse | 1,438 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CRAGUN'S LEGACY VILLAGE, A Resort Lifestyle Community. Located on Cragun's Legacy Golf Courses, this maintenance free living development features 38 single family homes. Most homes feature single level living with open concept interior, beautiful kitchen with island, 2 or 3 car attached garage, large master suite, fireplace, vaulted ceiling, plus many options. The East Gull Lake multi-use trail allows you to walk, bike or golf-cart to golf, restaurants, resorts as well as Gull Lake Dam Rec area

15472 Garrett Lane, Brainerd, 56401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Do you want the privacy of a one acre lot on a dead end st but be 7 minutes away from Target? This may be a great fit for you. Bonus, this home is in the unorganized area of Brainerd! Are you one that usually passes on split entry homes? That may be a mistake. This is unique. The home had two additions, a large foyer, and a full addition to the upper level in the back. Imagine the delicious steaks you'll grill on the huge deck out back. The main bedroom upstairs is large enough to have an office or workout area. The lower level has a brand new bathroom including luxury vinyl flooring. The seller just had new carpet installed in most of the home. If garage space is important to you, the attached garage is extra deep with a garage door in the back where you can pull a vehicle or boat through. There is space for four vehicles. Interested? Don't miss out.

