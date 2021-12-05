Check out these homes for sale in Murray now

(Murray, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Murray than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2289 Coles Campground Road, Murray, 42071 6 Beds 4 Baths | $679,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful Home in North Calloway Co. With 6 bedrooms this house features a grand kitchen including 2 stoves & 2 ovens. Spacious Kitchen is open concept to the informal dining & living areas. Living room has lofted ceilings & sky lights. In addition to the living room, a large great room & formal dining area bring this home an elegant space for entertaining. The master suite has cedar his & her closets as well as an additional closet. You will also find a man cave, office, 3 car attached garage, plenty of closets and storage. Outside living includes a quaint courtyard & large backyard overlooking the watershed. It has 2 geothermal units one is 5 years old & the other is less than one year old.

80 Buckbrush Ln, Murray, 42071 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,108 Square Feet | Built in None

SPACIOUS WATERFRONT on beautiful Kentucky Lake! Lovely custom home in a quiet and secluded setting. This 5+ bedroom beauty has soaring ceilings in the Great Room which is the heart of the home with windows overlooking the gentle slope to the lake. The private, covered dock with hydraulic boat lift is accessed by a sidewalk all the way to the ramp. Open and inviting spaces provide easy entertaining. Kitchen has soapstone counters, stainless appliances and custom cabinetry with multiple dining areas. Spacious master on main level offers lake views, 2 walk-in closets, huge shower and whirlpool tub. Office has an elevator to lower living area with more guest rooms! 3 car garage has lift to attic storage. Amazing lakefront home!

13740 Highway 641 N, Puryear, 38251 3 Beds 3 Baths | $133,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This charming completely renovated 3 bedroom and 3 bath home is located just feet from the Tennessee/Kentucky state line. The very unique floor plan offer 2 bedrooms with attached full baths, one on each floor as well as a spacious eat in kitchen and large living room. The gas fireplace and open ceiling living room can be enjoyed from the kitchen and the second floor loft. This home has plenty of space both inside and out for all your family and activity needs.

472 Treasure Island Rd, Hardin, 42048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in None

Custom built manufactured home in Pirate's Cove Subdivision with seasonal water views of Kentucky Lake! This 3BDR/2BA home is full of custom finishes such as 32" doorways, a built-in linen closet, flushed kitchen sink, and 12x20 all-season enclosed room with water views. The 2 car garage has its own electrical panel and two side entry doors for easy access. Just a short walk to the lake, where you will find an abundance of crappie in summer pool. All of this sitting on 3/4 of an acre! Optional HOA includes pool, tennis court, sandy beach and dock slips are available for rent. Fisherman's paradise or investor's dream - this home CAN be used as a VRBO or Airbnb rental. Buy today and be ready for the next lake season!

