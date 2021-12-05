Wailuku-curious? These homes are on the market

(Wailuku, HI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wailuku. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3543 Lower Honoapiilani Rd, Lahaina, 96761 1 Bed 1 Bath | $2,500 | Timeshare | 597 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Unit B309 is a one bedroom, one bathroom unit located in beautiful Papakea. Enjoy all that Papakea has to offer from May 15, 2021 to May 22, 2021. One of Maui's popular vacation spots, Papakea is well known for the many amenities that are available to owners and visitors that include two separate spacious pool areas with B B Q's, two covered clubhouses that are available for entertaining your guest. two large jacuzzi’s, two putting greens and on site security make this a vacation destination sought out by many. Lush tropical landscaping and Koi ponds are trademarks at Papakea. Located just north of the famous Kaanapali Beach Resort, Papakea is close to shopping, beaches and restaurants. The lofts in timeshare Units B401, B404, F403 and K403, operated and managed by Kaanapali Keys Time Interest Owners’ Association (“TIOA”), may not be permitted or in compliance with current building codes and may be subject to removal, remediation and/or for use only for storage by the County of Maui or the Association of Apartment Owners of Papakea (“AOAO”). Further investigation is pending by the TIOA and/or AOAO. Buyer to do own diligence and to request further information from the AOAO.

52 Kuukama St, Kahului, 96732 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,194 Square Feet | Built in 2003

One of a kind, custom built home in the Golf Courses community of the Dunes at Maui Lani. Large Open Master Suite located on Main Level. Must see to appreciate all this home boasts. The grand entrance offers an open light and bright floor plan and a flair of opulence. The cathedral ceilings and transition from the main level to the upper second floor living space provides 2 additional loft areas. The open upstairs has 3 rooms & living spaces. One Loft/bedroom area offers 8' vaulted ceiling, studio, media room, study, office. This home provides natural light that brings the outdoors in creating a peaceful atmosphere. The main level Master suite, kitchen, living room & dining room all roll right outdoors to a spacious covered lanai for easy entertaining. Includes a Jacuzzi hottub, Gazebo, BBQ area, Rock wall, black iron fenced, manicured landscaped yard that is gated and fenced. The yard provides plenty of room to play & is great for entertaining on this beautiful 1/4 acre lot, situated in a well appointed neighborhood. You will love the sunlight and expanse offered from the one of a kind indoor outdoor living area of close to 3000 sq. ft. Central A/C, a robust 40 panel Photo Voltaic system, 3 panel solar hot water, security system, large two car garage. Three full bathrooms. 2018 New Grid-Tied Photovoltaic solar power system with battery back up which consists of (6) Arrays for a total of (40) 400 watt, connected to 2 PIKA Harbor smart batteries. Brand new 2020 5 Ton AC one unit system runs on solar power. Minutes away from, schools, golf, downtown Kahului local and professional communities, the hospital, courthouse, historic old town Wailuku, the amazing natural wonder of "Iao Needle". Click on Virtual Tours & 3D under map. This home sold completely Furnished and turn Key! Move in ready. One Seller agent/inactive. Sellers would like to rent back if possible. Info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

110 Kaanapali Shores Pl, Lahaina, 96761 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,975,000 | Condominium | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beachfront living at its absolute best! Mahana 901 is positioned in one of the most desirable locations within the property on the South corner of the Molokai Tower. Enjoy year round sunsets and a front row seats for watching the Humpback Whales in season. Beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath with amazing ocean views from your private lanai, living room, kitchen and master bedroom plus the majestic West Maui mountain views from the second bedroom. Sophisticated and elegant are words that come to mind when viewing Mahana 901. Renovated to the highest standards with porcelain tiled floors throughout, granite counter tops, African Mahogany cabinets and Merbau wood interior doors and trim. Unit 901 is in the front desk Aston Resort Quest vacation program. Mahana at Kaanapali offers a quiet resort getaway under the shade of the Monkey Pod trees. Amenities include an oceanfront swimming pool, hot tub, grilling facilities, shuffle board and tennis courts. There is also access to the 3 mile stretch of boardwalk that connects several Kaanapali Resorts that offer dining and shopping nearby.

115 Anamuli St, Kahului, 96732 3 Beds 2 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Come see this Single Story gem in the center of it all in Na Hoku, Maui Lani. As you enter into the open concept grand living area you will note the high archways allowing for bright natural light throughout. The front area is perfect for an office with built-in bookshelves, which leads through to the living, dining, and kitchen area. The kitchen is positioned with the Island in the middle an extra storage pantry and a bonus coffee nook. The main bedroom has an oversized walk-in closet, ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, shower, and soaking tub. Other Features include a jacuzzi tub in the guest bathroom, a laundry room inside with ample cabinet space, and a 2 car garage., a large front covered lanai, fully fenced. All interior and garage newly painted 11/21. This home is virtually staged. Near Schools, Parks, Golf Course, Shopping, Airport, Hospital, Beaches, and More..

