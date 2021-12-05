ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

On the hunt for a home in Burlington? These houses are on the market

(Burlington, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burlington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gek69_0dEhaPvS00

103 E Arthur St., Biggsville, 61418

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Large 2 story home perfect for a family getting started. This home needs a little TLC but has plenty of room for your family to grow. Located on quiet street in a great neighborhood. Call for your showing today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PexV6_0dEhaPvS00

1600 S Main St, Burlington, 52601

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 1927

You have got to see this newly renovated home! This home features two main floor bedrooms and a spacious bedroom on the second floor. There is a bonus room that would be great for a home office and a formal dining area. Other features include: refurbished wood floors, new carpet, new vinyl, an updated kitchen with all new appliances, an updated bathroom, and a new roof. Take a look today!

