On the hunt for a home in Burlington? These houses are on the market
(Burlington, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burlington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Large 2 story home perfect for a family getting started. This home needs a little TLC but has plenty of room for your family to grow. Located on quiet street in a great neighborhood. Call for your showing today.
For open house information, contact Marcus Doyle, Doyle & Associates Realty, LLC at 309-734-7253
You have got to see this newly renovated home! This home features two main floor bedrooms and a spacious bedroom on the second floor. There is a bonus room that would be great for a home office and a formal dining area. Other features include: refurbished wood floors, new carpet, new vinyl, an updated kitchen with all new appliances, an updated bathroom, and a new roof. Take a look today!
For open house information, contact VERONICA PIANCA, RUHL & RUHL REALTORS at 563-441-5103
