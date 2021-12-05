Canon City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Canon City, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Canon City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

721 Barr Avenue, Canon City, 81212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | 1,621 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Modern, energy efficient, low maintenance, 3 bdrm/2 bath custom home in Old Canon! Construction was completed in 2020. The beauty truly lies in the details! The living room has a Saltillo tile floor & a top quality wood burning stove. The kitchen is discerning in every way with its custom walnut cabinets w/ crown molding, Caesar stone counter tops, & stainless steel appliances, including a sleek Haier French-door refrigerator. Huge pantry! Gorgeous light fixtures everywhere, windows stunningly trimmed, 4” baseboard, 9' ceilings, and lots & lots of natural light throughout. Two bedrooms & the two baths, both tiled, are downstairs: the primary bedroom has a full bath & walk-in closet and notably, the other bedroom has an in-laid pine coffered ceiling. A wood spiral staircase leads the way upstairs, which is approx. 500 sq. ft. of outstanding bonus space to include an enclave for reading or even yoga, & a third bedroom with a large walk-in closet. The upstairs also surprises with a 2nd story deck, perfectly placed for views. Quality construction includes 2x6 framing, durable fiber cement board & batten siding, rigid foam insulation (well above code), ICF foundation & insulated crawl space, & an in-ground sprinkler system & gutter drain. Already in place in the backyard is underground 60 amp wiring. High efficiency heat/cool mini-split is centrally located. Wood maple floors! Beautiful doors! Warm colors! Truly sublime. Make this home yours today!

663 Brooke Court, Canon City, 81212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,659 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Feature loaded Canon City single level ranch style home located on quite cul-de-sac lot. Wonderful, easy maintenance Xeriscaped yard and mature tree & bushes. The open split bedroom floorplan begins with the large ceramic tiled entry which leads into the large open great room with vaulted ceilings and large bay window, custom designer kitchen offers quality upgraded cabinetry, large prep island/sitting, 2 large storage pantry's & beautiful hand scraped teak wood flooring. Great room also allows for the expanded dining room area with quality built-in storage hutch cabinetry. Master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet with built-in storage system composed of shelving & multi-layered racks, master bath with expanded walk-in shower and large linen storage closets. two separate bedrooms are quite roomy and also offer closet storage systems increasing the function of each closet. Large laundry room offers more home storage & room for freezers or?? Extra features of the home included full home central vac system with dustpan vents on all hard surfaces, pre-wired surround sound capability in great room, forced air furnace with central air and humidifier, camera security system and solar panel electric array which reduces your electricity bills to an average of only $9.00/month! Outside you will find a 14 x 16 covered patio, quality 16 x 20 shed/workshop with electric and second level storage and Attached 3 car garage!***

600 Raintree Blvd, Canon City, 81212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Like NEW totally remodeled top to bottom (including drywall) rancher with 36 inch wheelchair accessible solid wood doors, new Milgard patio door, all new Milgard Windows, beautiful Steel Jen-Weld Front Door, New Concord Furnace with Central Air, Rheem Hot Water Heater (gas), and all new 12 gauge wiring and Pex Plumbing. Inside is beautiful with HICKORY soft close cabinets and GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS MAYTAG APPLIANCES, gorgeous backsplash and tile wood look flooring. Master Bedroom has a LARGE walk in closet, and the attached bath has a double sink vanity with leather look granite counter. Shower is gorgeous ceramic tile with small tile inlay and oil rubbed bronze hardware. All light fixtures and ceiling fans have been replaced, and upgraded carpet with plush padding feels so good on bare feet. Laundry Room is nice size with storage shelves and Maytag washer/ dryer that stay. Outside has a corrugated tin and wood privacy fence, big storage shed, and above ground garden beds. Lot Rent is $480 per month. Feels like a new house, come take a peek.

227 W Hole In The Wall Road, Canon City, 81212 3 Beds 3 Baths | $654,000 | 3,086 Square Feet | Built in 2000

HERE IS WHAT EVERYONE WANTS 12 MILES TO TOWN, 36 ACRES OF BEAUTY. HANGING ROCK OUT CROPPING S, TREED MOUNT IAN VIEWS AND A NEWER GAZEBO TO WATCH THE WILDLIFE GO BY. ON THE GRID WITH 50K FULL SOLAR, 2 STATE-OF-THE-ART INVERTERS AND 3 BANKS OF SOLAR PANELS TO MAKE THE BILLS DISAPPEAR, LOFTED FAMILY ROOM, 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES ONE UP AND ONE DOWN FOR YOUR CHOICES. BOASTS DINING ROOM AND BREAKFAST NOOK WITH PATIO DOORS OUT TO THE BACK PATIO. DOWNSTAIRS, MASTER GOES OUT ON THE PATIO AS WELL. 36X33 SHOP/BARN FOR YOUR TOYS OR WHATEVER YOU'RE INTO, NEW 50X30 SHOP FOR TONS MORE USES AND SPRAY FOAM INSULATED. 2 POLE BARNS, 1 16.5 x12.5 AND 2- 24X8 MAKE A LOT OF PROTECTION FOR ANIMALS OR EQUIPMENT. West deck with gazebo. Awesome place with awesome views and no 50-mile drive to town. 6 gpm well. Bring the chickens, horses, kids. Room for all. Partially fenced and gated to keep it quite

