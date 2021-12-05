ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Faribault market now

 5 days ago

(Faribault, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Faribault than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuYOB_0dEha6U800

724 6Th Street Ne, Faribault, 55021

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Nice home!! 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms.1-car garage with new garage door, opener & bump out. Fenced-in-yard. Freshly painted interior. Updated Décor. Appliance stay: refrigerator, electric stove, washer, and dryer. 2-sump pumps. New Landscaping and rocks added to hillside. Very cute-n-cozy home. A must see!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yLt2_0dEha6U800

404 Nw 1St Street, Faribault, 55021

4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,810 Square Feet | Built in None

Property with lots of potential. Updated kitchen with new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, back splash & laminate flooring. Hardwood floors, main floor bedroom & 3/4bathroom. 3 bedrooms & full bath upstairs. 2 stall garage, back yard deck & patio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CECVR_0dEha6U800

2615 Hanson Avenue, Faribault, 55021

2 Beds 2 Baths | $336,276 | Townhouse | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 2021

These charming new homes have covered front porches for relaxing in the evenings, plenty of storage in the oversized garage, double vanity sinks and a barrier free master shower floor. The Great room consists of the family room, dining room and kitchen as an open concept living space. This home is wheelchair friendly with extra wide doors and no steps. Carefree one level living built by award winning Fitzke Construction. Association maintained Twin Home is ready to start Construction. Price is for a two bedroom plan, but three bedroom plans are also available. Choose your finishes and Customize the inside of your plan. Some Photo's shown may contain options or upgrades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZ0Up_0dEha6U800

1421 Springwood Lane, Faribault, 55021

3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,212 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in a nice, quiet neighborhood in Faribault! Enjoy your morning coffee from your deck overlooking your breath-taking pond! This home is move-in ready and features 3 bedrooms on the upper level with a full bath and 3/4 master; kitchen features a center island, desk, and dining area; and finished basement with large family room! New carpet installed upstairs and down, as well as new laminate-wood flooring! Backyard paradise features gorgeous pond, fenced-in, deck, and a picturesque hobby shed! Seller willing to negotiate removal of pond if not wanted. This listing won't last long, schedule your showing today!

