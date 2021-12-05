ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Take a look at these homes for sale in Nixa

Nixa News Beat
Nixa News Beat
 5 days ago

(Nixa, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nixa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXl2m_0dEha2xE00

1025 North Forest Avenue, Springfield, 65802

3 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for the ''no-project'' home with a quiet and private backyard at a great value? Here it is! Located in NE Springfield, this low-maintenance 3 bedroom bungalow home features a large remodeled kitchen and dining area, newer heat and air, and tile floors in the kitchen, hallway, bathroom, and utility room. Other features inside are the gas stove and large pantry in the kitchen, along with brand new upper cabinets and recently replaced lower cabinets in the kitchen. Roomy bedrooms with newer fans and large closets as well. Outside features a garden area in front, a long concrete driveway leading to a privacy fenced and gated backyard. The backyard is very deep with huge mature trees and a storage shed. It is fully fenced and has excellent privacy and shade. Conveniently located just north of Chestnut Expressway and east of West Bypass.

For open house information, contact Stephen D Burks, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60199035)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYcHA_0dEha2xE00

306 West Lorene Street, Nixa, 65714

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,613 Square Feet | Built in 1987

All Brick home sitting in a quiet subdivision that offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a dedicated laundry room. Large back yard for hosting get togethers! Located in Nixa school. lots of new updates. Butcher block countertops, new floors, New appliances and many more. All bedrooms offering walk in closets. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Blake A Dickenson, Better Homes & Gardens SW Grp at 417-732-2195

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60193838)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dC9u2_0dEha2xE00

430 North Murphy Drive, Republic, 65738

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This beautifully maintained home near Owen Park has a new roof, gutters, flooring, is freshly painted, and move-in ready! The living room features a cozy gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and opens up to a spacious kitchen/dining combo with plenty of cabinet space and a large pantry. The master suite includes his and her walk-in closets, and double-vanity in the bathroom. Outside you'll find a large backyard, with a patio and privacy fence, perfect for entertaining or enjoying the outdoors.

For open house information, contact Tara Bishop, Sue Carter Real Estate Group at 417-732-4900

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60204215)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBMYk_0dEha2xE00

914 South Maple Avenue, Republic, 65738

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Nice all brick corner lot home in a nice south Republic neighborhood. Newer Paint in kitchen and living area.Wonderful water feature in back lawn. Small outbuilding for supplies and lawn equipment. Newer roof .

For open house information, contact Gregory E. O'Neal, Sue Carter Real Estate Group at 417-732-4900

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60202733)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

