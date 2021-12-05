Check out these homes on the South Lake Tahoe market now

(South Lake Tahoe, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in South Lake Tahoe than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1351 Patricia Drive, Gardnerville, 89460 3 Beds 2 Baths | $537,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Single level living at its best. Elegantly remodeled home on a large lot. Centrally located . New roof, new kitchen and baths , new flooring , and so much more . Make this your home for the holidays.

331 Tramway Drive, Stateline, 89449 1 Bed 2 Baths | $385,000 | Condominium | 540 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Laundry room on site and beautifully maintained common areas. All condos are accessed from interior doors for nice security and convenience. Plenty of parking and level entry into the buildings. Use of Tahoe Village pool, hot tub and recreation center steps away. Heavenly Ski shuttle and Go Blue transport picks up right outside the building. Trash removal, snow removal and cable provided by Tahoe Village in HOA fees.

2856 Cloudburst Canyon Drive, Genoa, 89411 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,729 Square Feet | Built in 2006

There’s an extra Refrigerator in the spacious laundry room and the Washer & Dryer stay & the brand new Hot tub is negotiable with the right offer. Come take a look!

3107 Jameson Beach Road, South Lake Tahoe, 96150 6 Beds 7 Baths | $13,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,792 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Your chance to reset... A majestic estate that will take your breath away!From the moment you enter the gate you are enchanted. A beautifully landscaped path leads you to an amazing leaded glass entry that hints at the grandeur within.The rich decor reflects the warmth and grace of the estate whose hallmarks include a massive granite fireplace, exquisite leaded glass, and a sweeping gentlemen's bar. Bordering lush open space with awe inspiring views are lakefront amenities second to none. Elegant living on the lake with the feel of true Tahoe awaits the steward who demands the finest in refined luxury, comfort, and style.125 feet of Sandy shoreline, pier, two buoys

