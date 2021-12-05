ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The United States has blacklisted the Israeli companies behind spyware / WillMedia

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 6 days ago

The U.S. Commerce Department has listed Israeli advanced spyware manufacturers NSO Group and Cadiru. The companies are engaged in activities “contrary to the interests of national security and US foreign policy.”. The NSO has been in the news in recent years, especially as repressive regimes around the world use...

The Independent

Saudi activist sues 3 former U.S. officials over hacking

Loujain al-Hathloul a prominent Saudi political activist who pushed to end a ban on women driving in her country, is suing three former U.S. intelligence and military officials she says helped hack her cellphone so a foreign government could spy on her before she was imprisoned and tortured.The nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation announced Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court on al-Hathloul's behalf against former U.S. officials Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke, as well as a cybersecurity company called DarkMatter that has contracted with the United Arab Emirates. In the lawsuit, al-Hathloul...
PUBLIC SAFETY
investing.com

U.S. blacklists DR Congo national linked to Israeli investor Gertler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on a Democratic Republic of Congo national it accused of providing support to Israeli mining magnate Dan Gertler, part of a policy to target corruption in the central African country. The U.S. Treasury Department accused Alain Mukonda in a statement...
WORLD
mining.com

US blacklists individual allegedly providing support to Israeli investor Gertler

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on a Democratic Republic of Congo national it accused of providing support to Israeli mining magnate Dan Gertler, part of a policy to target corruption in the central African country. The U.S. Treasury Department accused Alain Mukonda in a statement of making payments...
ECONOMY
threatpost.com

Pegasus Spyware Infects U.S. State Department iPhones

It’s unknown who’s behind the cyberattacks against at least nine employees’ iPhones, who are all involved in Ugandan diplomacy. An unknown assailant planted NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware on the iPhones of at least nine U.S. State Department employees, according to four of Reuters’ sources who are familiar with the matter.
CELL PHONES
wearebreakingnews.com

Phones Of The US State Department Were Hacked With Spyware

WASHINGTON DC – The iPhones of at least nine U.S. State Department employees were hacked by a hacker using sophisticated spyware developed by Israel-based NSO Group, according to four sources close to the matter. The attacks, which took place in recent months, hit Ugandan-based officials or targeted issues related to the East African country, two of the sources said. The intrusions represent the most extensive known attacks on US officials via NSO technology. Reuters could not determine who launched the latest cyber attacks. The NSO Group said in a statement Thursday that it had no indication that its tools had been used, but canceled the relevant accounts and said it would carry out an investigation based on the Reuters report. “If our investigation shows that these actions actually happened with the NSO tools, said user will be permanently fired and legal action will be taken,” said an NSO spokesperson, adding that the company will also “cooperate with any relevant government authority and will present the information that we will have. ” NSO has long said that it only sells its products to intelligence clients and government agencies, helping them monitor security threats, and is not directly involved in surveillance operations. An Apple Inc spokesperson declined to comment. A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on the intrusions, instead pointing to the recent Commerce Department decision to place the Israeli company on an entity list, making it difficult for US companies to do business with them. NSO Group and another spyware company were “added to the list of entities on the basis that they developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used this tool to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businessmen, activists, academics, and embassy workers.” the Commerce Department said last month. NSO’s software is capable of not only capturing encrypted messages, photos and other confidential information from infected phones, but also turning them into recording devices to monitor the surroundings, according to product manuals reviewed by Reuters. Apple’s alert to affected users did not identify the creator of the spyware used. Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US embassy officials in Uganda had their phones hacked with Israeli spyware, reports say

US diplomatic staff in Uganda had their iPhones hacked using controversial spyware sold by the Israeli cyber-weapons company NSO Group, according to reports.Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported on Thursday that at least nine workers based in the US Embassy in Uganda or specialising in the country were targeted using NSO’s Pegasus software by parties unknown.Another report by the New York Times put the number of officials at 11, saying embassy staff had received a warning from Apple that "state-sponsored attackers are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID".Pegasus is a military-grade surveillance suite that can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techstartups.com

US officials’ phones hacked using Israeli NSO Group spyware

NSO Group is a cybersecurity tech startup you’ve probably never heard of. Founded about 12 years ago, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based NSO Group develops technology that helps government agencies prevent and investigate terrorism and crime to save thousands of lives around the globe. The news of rogue nations, state actors using NSO spyware to hack into US tech companies has been going for the past three years now. NSO is known for its Pegasus malware, which is used by intelligence agencies to obtain private data from people’s smartphones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vox

Israeli spyware was used against US diplomats in Uganda

The advanced spyware Pegasus, created by Israeli firm NSO Group and used by governments like Saudi Arabia to gather intelligence on those it deems terrorists or criminals, has reportedly been detected on at least 11 iPhones used by US officials in Uganda or conducting business related to the country, as well as locals working for the embassy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Foreign Policy#Spyware#U S Commerce Department#Israeli#Nso Group#Amnesty International#Positive Technologies#The National Inquirer
TheDailyBeast

iPhones of Nine State Department Staffers Hacked Using Israeli Firm’s Spyware

The iPhones of nine State Department employees were hacked by an unknown entity using spyware developed by the Israeli-based NSO Group, Reuters reported Friday. The attacks occurred in recent months and focused on diplomats with ties to Uganda, the report said, though the identity of those who initiated the attacks is unknown. NSO said it was not aware of its product being used for the breaches, but it plans to take action once it does find out who is behind them. “If our investigation shall show these actions indeed happened with NSO's tools, such customer will be terminated permanently and legal actions will take place,” an NSO spokesperson told Reuters. The company said it would also “cooperate with any relevant government authority and present the full information we will have.” The revelation comes just over a week after Apple sued NSO over its spying on its customers, the third major tech company to battle it after Facebook and WhatsApp in 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
houstonianonline.com

The United States has accused China of waging an economic war against Australia

Sydney (AP / AFP) – China is waging an “economic war” against Australia as it imposes a number of trade sanctions. US Ambassador to the Asia-Pacific Region According to top diplomat Kurt Campbell, China is trying to “bring Australia to its knees”. China has recently imposed a series of restrictions...
WORLD
Taylor Daily Press

Another space war between the United States and Russia

This is not a Cold War, but the United States has differences with Russia over space. The Russian satellite was destroyed during a Russian missile test there. This caused all kinds of space debris, which created a dangerous situation for the International Space Station. Garbage around the ISS. It ISS...
POLITICS
