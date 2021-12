Prisoners awaiting trial or sentencing at the troubled Leavenworth Detention Center should have new confines by the end of the year. CoreCivic, a publicly traded prison operator, owns the Leavenworth Detention Center, which has been the center of a number of controversies in recent years. They range from reports of poor conditions to authorities eavesdropping on phone calls between prisoners and their attorneys.

