On the hunt for a home in Mason City? These houses are on the market

(Mason City, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mason City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

710 S Louisiana, Mason City, 50401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,429 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Charming brick home with TONS of potential! This 4 bedroom 1.50 bath home is walking distance from the nearby schools, and minutes from all the necessities in town. Conveniently has main floor laundry room, built-in appliances, and more! Call your Realtor today before it's too late! Listing agent is related to the seller. Being sold 'as-is'.

For open house information, contact ANNA BATES, CENTURY 21 PREFERRED at 641-424-9400

1019 3Rd Se, Mason City, 50401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1961

3 bedroom ranch with finished lower level on Mason City's east side, close to schools and park. New carpet throughout the main level. Main level living room with large viewing windows. Dining room/ kitchen with breakfast bar. Generous sized lower level family room for great family fun. Lower level has a non-egress office room. Add the egress window to make it a 4th bedroom. Private patio and fenced in yard, with storage shed, plus bonus attached storage/possible shop behind garage. Extra parking space adjacent to garage too! Vinyl siding. Newer windows throughout. Roof and central air 2015. Cute, clean and Ready to Go!

For open house information, contact ROGER FLIETH, CENTURY 21 PREFERRED at 641-424-9400

811 17Th Ne, Mason City, 50401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $164,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,888 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Pride of ownership shines in this move in ready home. Custom kitchen with loads of cabinets and solid surface counters. Custom built with pull out storage drawers. Bright and sunny eating area with deck to the backyard. 3 nice sized bedrooms with updated trim and closet doors. Tons of storage space throughout the home. Finished lower level family room with wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. Gorgeous views of Highland golf course from your front picture window. 2 car garage plus shed with overhead door. Low maintenance exterior! Wow, don't delay in looking at this home

For open house information, contact SHANNON ANDERSON, RE/MAX HEARTLAND REALTORS at 641-424-9413

12 12Th Se, Mason City, 50401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $118,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Just listed! If you are looking for a four bedroom 1.5 bath home that has been well taken care of, this is it! Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Main floor bedroom and full bath. Plenty of natural light with the southern exposure. Enclosed front porch that has been incorporated into the main floor living area. New carpet recently installed on the main floor. Roof, siding and windows installed 2015. Furnace new 2014. Spacious lot with plenty of room to build a garage to your specs. Take a look today.

For open house information, contact JIM VAITH, HILDEBRAND REAL ESTATE at 641-423-5055