While it does feel like the Las Vegas Raiders’ odds of clinching a playoff berth are slim to none, their chances aren’t quite as bleak, mathematically at least. The Raiders are only a game behind the Bills for the AFC’s third wild card spot, and own the tiebreaker over the Steelers and have a matchup upcoming with the Colts - the other two teams that are in front of them in the standings. So, Las Vegas still has a chance to earn a postseason spot, but there’s little room for error and they can’t afford to take a loss in Kansas City this weekend.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO