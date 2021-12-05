Castaic-curious? These homes are on the market

(Castaic, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Castaic will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

30318 Marigold Circle, Castaic, 91384 3 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Townhouse | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful two story Townhome in gated community. Cute gated courtyard area welcomes you to the front door of this home. Large open living room, which was built to be a formal living room and a dining room. Crown molding throughout first floor as well as laminate flooring in living and dining areas. Family Room, which is currently being used as a dining room with 2 story ceiling, gas burning fireplace and slider to rear yard. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features a Large Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and a slider to balcony, which is perfect for sitting and relaxing on. Master bathroom has a newer vanity with dual sinks and a walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms each have a ceiling fan and wall closet. Common bathroom has dual sinks and shower tub combo. Rear yard has lovely stamped concrete patio and walkway.

29374 Hacienda Ranch Court, Valencia, 91354 6 Beds 6 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,023 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome Home, within the foothills of the exclusive Tesoro de Valle community, This pool home features an open bright and airy floor plan with including 6 ensuite bedrooms and flex space or office is located on the 3rd level with its private full bath. Open entryway with warm natural stone travertine, which leads you throughout the downstairs area to the upgraded chef’s kitchen. The kitchen features: double ovens, granite countertops, walnut cabinetry, and travertine backsplash, with an oversized island. Other features: 3.5-inch crown molding throughout, stain glass, wrought iron stairway, plantation shutters, prewired for alarms and built- in holiday light package. The 4 garage will give you plenty of room for a gym or hobby area. The open double doors lead you to the backyard with a custom patio cover and brick fireplace with built- in BBQ. This home has PAID in full solar so you can be off the grid with lower electric bills.

25303 Via Brasa, Valencia, 91355 5 Beds 3 Baths | $914,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,672 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Beautiful and spacious home in the Old Orchard II community. Old Orchard II is a highly desirable neighborhood with access to great schools, a community pool and swim team for the youth, parks, lovely paseos, and mature trees. This home has close freeway access, lots of restaurants, and shopping within walking distance. Inside, on the main floor, this home offers terracotta and stained concrete floors. The open, inviting entry boasts sweeping wood stairs and skylights. The main floor boasts alarge, spacious kitchen with a Viking oven/range and stainless steel appliances, a private office with glass french doors, a formal living room with a charming brick fireplace, and a large family room for gatherings. Upstairs, 4 bedrooms with wood floors, updated main upstairs bathroom with marble shower, floors and backsplash. A guest room upstairs offers a built-in murphy bed, desk, and shelves. The spacious 3 car garage has insulated garage doors as well as endless storage in the attic. Outside, this recently painted home offers a private and green backyard with fruit trees, a fire pit, and a large covered patio. This home is ready to move in and enjoy immediately. Low HOA. Tesla Solar lease takeover required

27202 Blakely Place, Valencia, 91354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This exceptional highly upgraded and expanded one story home has a very large park like private back yard. As you walk into the home you will immediately notice the beautiful 10 inch solid white hickory wood plank flooring in the entry, living room, kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen is stunning and features a 6-burner Wolf stove with double ovens, a large stainless steel exhaust hood, built-in refrigerator, microwave, warming drawer, wine refrigerator, and farm sink with a garden window. The kitchen looks out over the breakfast bar into the dining area, family room and out the windowed doors to the covered patio and into the backyard. This 3 bedroom home has an oversized Master bedroom suite with 3 closets, one of which is a large walk in. The spacious master bath has separate vanities, a jetted tub and a separate large shower which is also a steam room. The master offers sliders to the park like rear yard. One of the other bedrooms used to be the master and is oversized from what is typical for this model. The quarter acre lot has mature trees, fruit trees, raised garden beds seen from the kitchen garden window, two waterfalls going into a large koi pond, an outdoor fireplace with patio, a covered patio attached to the house off the great room with refrigerator and a built in BBQ and a ceiling fan. This is an exceptional home with incredibly unique features and is worth seeing!!

