Take a look at these homes on the market in Dover

(Dover, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dover will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

22 Moharimet Drive, Madbury, 03823 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Wonderful Saltbox Colonial set on 2.25 acres in a popular Oyster River School District neighborhood! This charming and unique home features 3 fireplaces, pine floors almost throughout, a roof top deck, French doors, skylights and a fabulous heated porch. There's a large living room with a fireplace, spacious family room with a fireplace and great builtins, a large front to back master bedroom with a fireplace, walk-in closet and room for a potential future bath. There are two additional bedrooms on the second floor with direct access to the rooftop deck. Outside you'll find a shed and both a front and rear deck to enjoy the lovely yard with plenty of room to add a garage. Close to UNH, Routes 4 and 125. Showings by appointment. Masks please.

33 Whippoorwill Way, Somersworth, 03878 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Greenview, one of the seacoast's most energy efficient subdivisions! Conveniently located off of Rocky Hill Road, this 27 lot community is surrounded by conservation land, walking trails, and wildlife. Bring your golf clubs, as the property abuts one of New Hampshire's premier public golf courses, The Oaks Golf Links. A private setting with easy access to route 16 and 95.The homes in Greenview are all to be built to the Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready Home standards, which translates into low utilities costs, more comfortable living spaces, and healthier indoor air for all residents. Every home comes standard with high efficiency mini-split heat pumps, a fresh air recycling system, and a plug and play solar ready electrical system. All criteria is verified by a third party energy rater which encompasses the EPA's Energy Star, Indoor Air Plus, and Water Sense certifications.This ranch features modern styling with select shiplap accent walls. A large kitchen and dining area flows right into the living space with vaulted ceilings and a balcony feature. The private first floor master suite features a master bedroom complete with tile shower, and a large walk in closet. Two bedrooms, a full bathroom are located on the second floor of the home along with a large flex space that overlooks the living room, great for an office or gym. The full basement and attached 2 car garage allow for plenty of storage. Get in soon to pick your finishes! Broker Interest.

26 Broadway Street, Dover, 03820 2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Wanted: Lover of Old Homes! Must appreciate that nothing is plumb or smooth and that old homes are quirky! Do you have an eye for design? A passion for bringing beauty to "the ugly duckling"? Then this home needs YOU! Built in 1880 abutting the train trestle, "Triangle House" is one of the most unique homes you will find in Dover. Exposed beams, bricks & bright pine floors speak to the original charm of the home. Vinyl siding was added in 2021. Boiler & oil tank, kitchen appliances, washer and dryer are all recently updated. Basement has been intensively improved, including insulating, reinforcement of the creaking bones, and a vapor barrier, ensuring this home lives on another 150 years. Off street parking, a small patio and some pocket gardens for the creative vertical gardener are nice perks, but the bonus lies in your 2 minute walk to Downtown. Flight Coffee is steps away, just put on your slippers and go get a pour-over. Bring your computer if you need a chill place to get some work done. Dozens of eateries are within walking distance, as are public transportation. Studying at the University? The Wildcat Transit and Coast Bus Stops are nearby. Commuting to Boston? The Amtrak is a brisk 10 minute walk. Planning to invest? This location presents ample opportunity, not just for tenant-income, but also for business, due to its Commercial zoning. Come see the potential for yourself!

11 Squamscott Road, Stratham, 03885 3 Beds 4 Baths | $999,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,616 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Located just 18 minutes from downtown Portsmouth, this private 7.6 acre, country estate is loaded with both charm and luxury. The 3,600+ home features three BR & four BA. Downstairs living area is open concept and flooded with sunlight. This kitchen boasts huge windows and high-end appliances and tons of counter & storage space, including a small butler's kitchen with stove & sink. Many upgrades & updates! Just off of the bright & spacious kitchen is a three season enclosed sitting area that looks over the back patio and the pond with fountain. Downstairs is a fully operational home office space, complete with wood paneling, closets and dedicated workspace for several people if needed. A new barn was built in 2015 and features a kitchen area, bathroom and heating system. Currently the upstairs is being used as a full gym & recreation space! The barn easily fits two cars and has a ton of potential for a home business or hobbies. Across the property, you'll find gardens, new walkways & patios AND 1,000+ organic blueberry bushes! Don't be intimidated. These blueberry bushes are easy to manage and there are lots of possibilities for their use. This is a truly extraordinary property that provides privacy & serenity, while being close to Portsmouth & easy access to route 95. A great opportunity to live on your own little country estate on the Seacoast!

