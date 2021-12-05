ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Check out these homes on the Hackettstown market now

Hackettstown News Beat
 5 days ago

(Hackettstown, NJ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hackettstown. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

143 Emmans Rd, Roxbury Twp., 07836

2 Beds 1 Bath | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Great opportunity in Roxbury at this price point! This house has so much potential! Must see to appreciate. Large flat property on over 2 acres. Renovated bathroom. Rest of house needs completion. Hard floors throughout. Potential to finish walk-up attic. Large unfinished, walk-out basement with garage area and workshop space. Convenient location close to everything including shopping plazas, parks, highways, etc.

37 Shadow Hill Way, Washington Twp., 07853

4 Beds 5 Baths | $774,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,590 Square Feet | Built in 2004

The Best of Both Worlds! Neighborhood location with all public utilities and natural gas on wonderful private lot tucked into the back of the development. Extraordinary home offering a spacious open floor plan including a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and butlers pantry, grand 2-story family room with gas fireplace, sun-filled conservatory, 1st floor office and formal living/dining rooms accented with custom moldings. Upper level offers a Master suite with 2 spacious walk-in closets, sitting room and sumptuous bath with soaking tub, 3 additional generous size bdrms with hdwd floors and full bath. Full finished walk-out bsmt with full bath, 3 car garge and newer HVAC units. Outdoor paradise includes multi-level entertainment size deck, patio, fenced yard & winter mountain views!

