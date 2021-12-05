Take a look at these homes on the Harrison market now

(Harrison, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Harrison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8091 Ar-7, Harrison, 72601 2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in None

Location, location, location! Located in Bergman, Ar &only 6 miles from Harrison, & 15 miles to Bull Shoals Lake, you will find this brick, well maintained with low maintenance two bedroom , two bath home with over 2000 sq ft of living space, and 800 sq ft basement. Updates include, new flooring, countertops, sinks, fresh paint, newer metal roof & new HVAC in 2020. There are two shop buildings , one being 12'7x18'7 & the other a whopping 60x40 with its own bathroom, office, paint booth, electric meter, & duct work for woodworking. The possibilities are endless with this property, located on pavement with high traffic counts. There are also two covered RV spots with septic & electric to park that RV of yours. Relax outside under you 20 ft Gazebo right off the breezeway from the house!

2702 Inwood Drive, Harrison, 72601 4 Beds 5 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,264 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 5264 sq ft 4 BR, 3 Full Bath and (2) 1/2 bath home on large 2 ac landscaped lot in the Woodcroft subdivision on Old Farm Road. Features of the home include a heated pool with a diving board, large outdoor entertainment area, large 3 car garage and kitchen area with commercial grade appliance including a Wolf range. Large master bedroom and master bath with jetted tub and double walk in closets. Home has a large family game room with a bar including wet sink and 1/2 bath. Master bedroom, living room and family/game room has wood fireplace with natural gas inserts.

873 Meadow Ln Drive, Harrison, 72601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Looking for a move in ready home? This house features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an attached 1 car and 2 car garage. The house has full basement that is a 2 car garage with a cement floor for additional parking, storage, game room, or whatever you might imagine. Basement garage has a garage door opener.

721 W Rogers Street, Harrison, 72601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,678 Square Feet | Built in None

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been remodeled in recent years. The home features hardwood floors, new deck, carport, fireplace and quartz countertops.

