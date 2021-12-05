ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

Take a look at these homes on the Harrison market now

Harrison News Watch
Harrison News Watch
 5 days ago

(Harrison, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Harrison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eA2U9_0dEhZ5dM00

8091 Ar-7, Harrison, 72601

2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in None

Location, location, location! Located in Bergman, Ar &only 6 miles from Harrison, & 15 miles to Bull Shoals Lake, you will find this brick, well maintained with low maintenance two bedroom , two bath home with over 2000 sq ft of living space, and 800 sq ft basement. Updates include, new flooring, countertops, sinks, fresh paint, newer metal roof & new HVAC in 2020. There are two shop buildings , one being 12'7x18'7 & the other a whopping 60x40 with its own bathroom, office, paint booth, electric meter, & duct work for woodworking. The possibilities are endless with this property, located on pavement with high traffic counts. There are also two covered RV spots with septic & electric to park that RV of yours. Relax outside under you 20 ft Gazebo right off the breezeway from the house!

For open house information, contact Scott Leal, UNITED COUNTRY ROTH REALTY at 870-741-7557

Copyright © 2021 Harrison District Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HDBRAR-144175)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAOwH_0dEhZ5dM00

2702 Inwood Drive, Harrison, 72601

4 Beds 5 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,264 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful 5264 sq ft 4 BR, 3 Full Bath and (2) 1/2 bath home on large 2 ac landscaped lot in the Woodcroft subdivision on Old Farm Road. Features of the home include a heated pool with a diving board, large outdoor entertainment area, large 3 car garage and kitchen area with commercial grade appliance including a Wolf range. Large master bedroom and master bath with jetted tub and double walk in closets. Home has a large family game room with a bar including wet sink and 1/2 bath. Master bedroom, living room and family/game room has wood fireplace with natural gas inserts.

For open house information, contact Vixen James, UNITED COUNTRY ROTH REALTY at 870-741-7557

Copyright © 2021 Harrison District Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HDBRAR-143646)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wgqa0_0dEhZ5dM00

873 Meadow Ln Drive, Harrison, 72601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Looking for a move in ready home? This house features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an attached 1 car and 2 car garage. The house has full basement that is a 2 car garage with a cement floor for additional parking, storage, game room, or whatever you might imagine. Basement garage has a garage door opener.

For open house information, contact Brad Olsen, CENTURY 21 ACTION REALTY at 870-741-3408

Copyright © 2021 Harrison District Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HDBRAR-144376)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FYj8_0dEhZ5dM00

721 W Rogers Street, Harrison, 72601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,678 Square Feet | Built in None

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been remodeled in recent years. The home features hardwood floors, new deck, carport, fireplace and quartz countertops.

For open house information, contact Rita Huff, CENTURY 21 ACTION REALTY at 870-741-3408

Copyright © 2021 Harrison District Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HDBRAR-144329)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Harrison, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Harrison, AR
Business
City
Bergman, AR
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appliance#Fresh Paint#Living Space
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harrison News Watch

Harrison News Watch

Harrison, AR
102
Followers
304
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy