House hunt Angleton: See what’s on the market now

(Angleton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Angleton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

Fm 523 And East Mulberry Street, Angleton, 77515 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious one-story floor plan, ideal for entertaining. Kitchen overlooking comfortable dining area and great room. Open great room with optional fireplace. Inviting dining room or private home office option off foyer. Elegant owner's suite with large walk-in closet and ample shelving. Lovely owner's luxury bath with soaker tub. Attached 2-car garage.

154 Daffodil, Lake Jackson, 77566 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,039 Square Feet | Built in 1984

BEAUTIFUL FOUR BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME WITH SO MUCH TO OFFER, CUSTOM KITCHEN, WITH TONS OF CABINETS, GRANITE,TILE BACK SPLASH, VINYL WOOD DESIGNED FLOORS THROUGH KITCHEN DINING AND DEN. DOUBLE OVENS, iNDUCTION SMOOTH TOP STOVE,BAR AREA, OPEN TO DINING. MASTER BEDROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO COVERED PATIO, BATH WITH JACUZZI TUB, BUILT IN DRESSER DOUBLE SINKS, ALL BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS, DEN WITH BUILT IN BOOKCASE, WBFP, MOUNTED TV OVER FP STAYS, LARGE BEDROOMS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGH OUT THE HOME.COVERED PATIO AND TWO CAR DETACHED GARAGE, FENCED YARD TREE SHADED CORNER LOT.. DON'T MISS THIS ONE TOO MUCH TO LIST.

#4 Lobo Ct., Angleton, 77515 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 2016

HOME STILL HAS THAT NEW SMELL, SUPER CLEAN, LARGE OPEN LIVING OPEN TO DINING AND KITCHEN, SPLIT BEDROOMS. MASTER BATH HAS LARGE WALK IN SHOWER, BEAUTIFULLY SHADED FENCED BACK YARD, WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS FOR THE KIDS.

308 C/R 893 B, Angleton, 77515 3 Beds 2 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 1996

COUNTRY LIVING AT IT'S BEST, BEAUTIFUL LOCATION, OPEN CONCEPT, SPLIT BEDROOMS, PLANK TILE FLOORS EXCEPT FOR BEDROOMS, FORMAL DINING, AND BREAKFAST AREA, INDOOR UTILITY, UPDATED BATHS,MASTER BATH HAS JACUZZI TUB, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS APPLIANCES, OFFICE WITH OUTSIDE ENTRY, OR COULD BE 4TH BEDROOM. SCREENED PORCH ACROSS ENTIRE BACK OF HOUSE OVERLOOKING BEAUTIFUL TREE SHADED YARD. 720 SQ.FT. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH SHOP AREA, CONCRETE PAD FOR ADDITIONAL SHOP BUILDING, OR RV PARKING. ROCK FIRE PIT, PLAY SET STAYS, HEAT AND A/C LESS THAN 2 YEARS OLD. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING, COME TAKE A LOOK. THIS HOUSE HAS NEVER FLOODED.

