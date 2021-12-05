Check out these homes on the Portsmouth market now

(Portsmouth, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Portsmouth. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1102 Rapp Hollow Road, Lucasville, 45648 3 Beds 3 Baths | $194,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1969

ACREAGE!! Beautiful country setting with over 16 acres of mostly wooded land which is loaded with wildlife. Huge living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Big eat-in kitchen with natural wood floors. Covered porch in front and deck in back. Partial basement with 2 car garage.

1231 Grand View Ave, Portsmouth, 45662 3 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Located in the heart of Portsmouth close to SOMC Medical Center and minutes from restaurants and shopping. Large two story on corner lot. Home has many updates like plank flooring and shiplap walls. If your looking for a lot of house with out spending a lot of money this is it.

9563 State Route 335, Minford, 45648 2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 976 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This home is all brick with a 1 car attached garage, and a 2 car detached garage with a beautiful outside area for entertaining with over an acre of flat ground. The home offers a family/laundry and mudroom with a half bath off of the attached garage, and a side door. The living room, dining room, and kitchen area are on the main floor. The two bedrooms and full bath are in the upper area of this tri-level home. Oak kitchen cabinets. Sliding glass door off the dining room to the cover porch. Both porches are concrete. There is a nice building farther down on the property that offers extra storage.

446 Enterprise Road, South Shore, 41175 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Farm | 2,044 Square Feet | Built in 1950

13 Acre Mini Farm in South Shore Kentucky. Complete with beautiful 4 bed 2 bath Home 2 car attached garage 35'X30' 2 story Block Barn with 15' lean roof extensions on 3 Sides. Nice size stocked pond cat and bluegill! All cleared mostly level land that back up against tiger creek. Plus a 14'X70' mobile home 2 bed and 1 bath. Central heat and air!

