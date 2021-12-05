House hunt Marion: See what’s on the market now

(Marion, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marion. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

94 S Fairway Drive, Nebo, 28761 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Nestled on the 5th Green of The Marion Lake Club @ Lake James. This 3/2.5, built in 2016 by is conveniently located just 4 mi. from I-40 and 1 mi. to Hwy 70. Master and laundry are on the main level with 2 bedrooms 1 full bath and loft upstairs. Half the basement is rough plumbed w/ electric installed ready for completion. The other half is a garage for lake toys and/or golf carts. With a membership to MLC you have golf cart access to golfing boating tennis pool & restaurant. Views of Dobsons Knob, Shortoff Mtn., Shadrick Creek are right out your back door. Miles of hiking and biking trails are also just minutes away along with the New State Park at Lake James. Motivated Sellers.

162 Hunnicut Mountain Road, Marion, 28752 3 Beds 2 Baths | $422,500 | Cabin | 1,565 Square Feet | Built in 2022

***Under Construction***Designed for permanent or second home living, this 1650 sq. ft. home with 861 sq. ft. of covered porches. Touches of stonework, horizontal & vertical wood siding, barn wood shutters, cedar shakes and metal roof accents is under construction and ready for interior selections to be made. This home by Moss Creek – renowned for luxury rustic home & cabin design –reflects the natural beauty of the setting. The open floor plan features window placement to capture the beauty of the NC Mountains and a kitchen that is open to a comfortable living area that flows to outdoor relaxing or entertaining while gazing at the mountain views. Convenient to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Boone, Hiking, and many additional mountain attractions. Linville Falls Mountain Club offers all underground services including sewer, water, power, and high-speed cable. Estimated completion date of Nov/Dec 2021 Model Homes are available to see.

205 Big League Parkway, Marion, 28752 3 Beds 4 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,612 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New Construction in new subdivision - Welcome to Big League at Lake James. A new subdivision with larger lots & mountain views. Main entrance located across from Lake James & just minutes to public access. This newly constructed, custom-built house is located on a beautiful 3 acre corner lot surrounded with mountain views. Home features large, open floor plan with large LR, corner fireplace, large kitchen area with island, large primary bedroom & bath with custom tile shower, & a private bath joins each bedroom. Main level is designed with a separate 1 BR, 1 BA, kitchenette apartment-style wing that can be utilized for short term rental. Basement area consists of a larger 2 car garage & additional square footage that can be finished later to buyers specifications, such as bathroom, rec room & 4th bedroom. Other features are 3 decks, patio, large covered, exposed beam front porch & access to community pond.

1055 Deep Woods Drive, Marion, 28752 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,353 Square Feet | Built in 1997

MOVE-IN READY and waiting for YOU, this beautiful and spacious home is calling! Located in the desirable Deep Woods Subdivision on the way to Lake James, it is also convenient to I-40 to Asheville/Hickory, shopping, dining, and bustling downtown Marion. Step off the freshly painted back deck and stroll right into the Pisgah National Forest!...Now that's some ACREAGE!! Inside the home, you will find 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and new vinyl plank flooring, an office/bonus room, a living room, laundry room, 2 full baths (a jetted bathtub), and a HUGE newly-carpeted bonus room w/closet and storage over the 2-car garage...giving you lots of space and lots of options! The kitchen comes with new granite countertops, new sink & faucet, and new appliances, to go with the beautiful cherry wood cabinets. New paint throughout, some original hardwood floors, and several new light fixtures. 2019 roof, 2019 garage door, and 2021 well pump. Don't hesitate....Schedule your showing today!!

