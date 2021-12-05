Take a look at these homes for sale in Glasgow

(Glasgow, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glasgow will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

109 Humble Ave, Glasgow, 42141 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Investors take a look! Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath, Stone Home with Basement! Features large living room with fireplace, laundry chute and an additional detached garage! Basement has lots of possibilities, utility and one of the bathrooms. You need to see this one before it's gone!! Selling AS-IS, WHERE-IS.

4063 Hiseville Road, Glasgow, 42141 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,975 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Super nice home with over an acre lot with a farm setting surrounding! This house is convenient to the amenities in Hiseville community and minutes from Glasgow!

738 Joe Morris Road, Glasgow, 42141 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,583 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This beautiful and cozy lake house has everything you need to enjoy life at the lake. Home sits on .55 acres& boast 1500+sqft with 2 bedrooms plus a loft that serves as additional sleeping and recreation area. Front and rear patios along with screened in porch offer beautiful views and great space for entertaining. Path and steps lead to private aluminum dock ready for your boat.

201 Saint Mary'S Court, Glasgow, 42141 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This spacious three bedroom home is a must see! Home also features unfinished basement with tons of storage space, inviting, fenced back yard with mature trees and more! Seller to provide a one year warranty to purchaser. Must be included in purchase contract.

