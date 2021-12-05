ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Take a look at these homes for sale in Glasgow

Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 5 days ago

(Glasgow, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glasgow will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4ndB_0dEhZ16S00

109 Humble Ave, Glasgow, 42141

3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Investors take a look! Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath, Stone Home with Basement! Features large living room with fireplace, laundry chute and an additional detached garage! Basement has lots of possibilities, utility and one of the bathrooms. You need to see this one before it's gone!! Selling AS-IS, WHERE-IS.

For open house information, contact Leda Stinson, Mills Real Estate & Auction at 270-618-7800

Copyright © 2021 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20214744)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ep8m_0dEhZ16S00

4063 Hiseville Road, Glasgow, 42141

3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,975 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Super nice home with over an acre lot with a farm setting surrounding! This house is convenient to the amenities in Hiseville community and minutes from Glasgow!

For open house information, contact Jesse Muse, Mills Real Estate & Auction Co., LLC at 270-457-4776

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKAORKY-SC42250)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYAxU_0dEhZ16S00

738 Joe Morris Road, Glasgow, 42141

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,583 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This beautiful and cozy lake house has everything you need to enjoy life at the lake. Home sits on .55 acres& boast 1500+sqft with 2 bedrooms plus a loft that serves as additional sleeping and recreation area. Front and rear patios along with screened in porch offer beautiful views and great space for entertaining. Path and steps lead to private aluminum dock ready for your boat.

For open house information, contact Tony Morgan, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Partners Realty at 270-783-4515

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKAORKY-SC42668)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QBgtT_0dEhZ16S00

201 Saint Mary'S Court, Glasgow, 42141

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This spacious three bedroom home is a must see! Home also features unfinished basement with tons of storage space, inviting, fenced back yard with mature trees and more! Seller to provide a one year warranty to purchaser. Must be included in purchase contract.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Vincent, Crye-Leike Executive Realty at 270-781-3377

Copyright © 2021 REALTOR&#174; Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASKKY-RA20214910)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Glasgow, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Glasgow, KY
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Stone Home#Basement#Llc
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Glasgow Daily

Glasgow Daily

Glasgow, KY
195
Followers
294
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy