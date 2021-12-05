ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Top homes for sale in Clarksburg

 5 days ago

(Clarksburg, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Clarksburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

154 E Main Street, Clarksburg, 26301

5 Beds 4 Baths | $723,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,400 Square Feet | Built in 1900

~Classic Georgian Architecture~ Recently renovated with major upgrades and amenities throughout this Stately Historical 3 story, fourteen room home with nine fireplaces, five bedrooms and four full baths.

12 Liberty Street, Lost Creek, 26385

4 Beds 3 Baths | $288,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,142 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This home is a must see! Has beautiful maple cabnits and granite counters, Home is warm and cozy. Tons of storage space. Kitchen , Living room & Dining room all open. You must come see for yourself! negotiation can be made to include exterior to be painted.

315 Stout Street, Bridgeport, 26330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Single level living, low maintenance & city convenience. Boasting 9 foot ceilings throughout, this home includes large LR & kitchen accented w/floating HWF, Amish cabinetry, island w/breakfast bar, & oversized dining area. Primary BR offers walk-in closet, ensuite w/double vanity & tile shower, while 2 additional BR, full BA, & laundry closet complete this floor plan. Appealing front entry w/cluttered stone & walnut door, hardi-board siding, level yard, & 2 stall garage complete the exterior of this ranch.

10 Maple Street, Lost Creek, 26385

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1915

This 3 bedroom home has had some updates, but is waiting for you to make it your own. Large yard with several outbuildings, plenty of parking and lots of charm. Recently remodeled living room and bathroom with new plumbing. Original woodwork with tons of character. Make an appointment today to take a look!

