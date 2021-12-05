Take a look at these homes on the market in Kingsville

(Kingsville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kingsville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

702 W Kenedy Ave, Kingsville, 78363 2 Beds 2 Baths | $109,999 | Single Family Residence | 828 Square Feet | Built in 1940

What are people saying about this new listing? - "What a great spot right by Lydia’s, Pizza Parlor, and walking distance to the the party barn" - So if that isn't enough to make you fall in love with this home maybe the BRAND NEW roof, floors, bathrooms, paint, exterior, water heater and the rest of this beautiful property will have you SOLD! Bonus SQ Ft! Schedule a showing yesterday!

For open house information, contact Gino Montalvo, Mirabal Montalvo & Associates at 361-994-1140

1906 Kelly Lane, Kingsville, 78363 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 2012

THE WAIT IS OVER! Super nice 3/2 home in Paulson Falls is ready for you! Extra special touches include custom plantation shutters throughout, granite countertops, large breakfast bar that offers a full view into the dining and living areas, and so much more! Functionality meets beauty in the kitchen and all of the appliances remain. Primary bedroom is bright & spacious and features a large walk-in closet. The deal will be sealed when you step out back to see the cozy patio, fenced backyard, and workshop. Sprinkler system.

For open house information, contact Lynn Yaklin, Coldwell Bnkr. Homestead Prop. at 361-592-4343

610 Francis St, Kingsville, 78363 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,297 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great investment home! This 3 bed, 1 bath property is nestled on a large lot. Conveniently located close to schools and restaurants. Would make a great investment property or make it your own! Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Keri Matthews, Coldwell Bnkr. Homestead Prop. at 361-592-4343

4108 Jamlie Ave, Kingsville, 78363 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This beautiful home conveniently located in the Escondido Park subdivision offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace in living room, and a relaxing sunroom that can easily be utilized as a second living area or office. Bring your family home to this established neighborhood across the street form Dick Kleberg Park and JK Northway, close proximity to HWY 77, shopping, restaurants and NAS Kingsville.

For open house information, contact Susana Roberge, Coldwell Bnkr. Homestead Prop. at 361-592-4343