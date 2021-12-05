Take a look at these homes on the market in Norfolk

(Norfolk, NE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Norfolk than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

111 Applewood Drive, Norfolk, 68701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 818 Square Feet | Built in 1981

THIS 3+1 BEDROOM HOME HAS MANY UPDATES INCLUDING ALL NEW FLOORING, UPDATED BATHROOMS, NEWER WINDOWS, CONCRETE DRIVEWAY (2021), FRESH PAINT, AND MUCH MORE. EXTRA CONCRETE SLAB ADDED FOR ADDITIONAL PARKING OR CAMPER STORAGE. HOME WAS USED AS A RENTAL FOR MANY YEARS, RECENT UPDATES HAVE BEEN DONE SINCE LAST TENANTS MOVED OUT FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. WALL TO NE BASEMENT BEDROOM WAS ADDED YEARS AGO AND COULD EASILY BE REMOVED IF DESIRED. DEEP GARAGE OFFERS WORK BENCH IN BACK WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE.

1605 Goldenberry Drive, Norfolk, 68701 4 Beds 0 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,026 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Katie Frazell, M: 402-871-9170, katie.frazell@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Here is the perfect house for you! Located on a quiet cut de sac in NW Norfolk. Enjoy the sunrise with your morning coffee on the front porch with lovely view of Norfolk. During the evenings you can take advantage of your covered deck with a view of the sunset while relaxing at the end of a busy day. The updated eat in kitchen possesses real hard wood floors, bar seating, ample cupboard storage spaces and a large pantry. The recently added office has built in desks with seating for 2, tremendous storage, attractive bookshelves and files storage. Or take out the office furniture and return the space to a front bedroom. The skylights in the living room offer amazing natural light and a show in themselves during a thunderstorm. This home has only 2 previous owners and is meticulously maintained. Co-listed with Tami White BHHS Norfolk. Agent is related seller. Call today for your showing, don't miss out!

1216 W Phillip Ave, Norfolk, 68701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $158,255 | Single Family Residence | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Well cared for cute bungalow only ½ block from Grant Elementary and 13th St. Newer carpet, solid wood cabinets and doors with a furnishable basement. This home features newer windows, vinyl siding and a newer-style detached and spacious 2 car garage on an extra deep lot. Make this your new home for the Holidays and beyond.

83629 573 Ave, Stanton, 68779 6 Beds 4 Baths | $495,000 | 2,606 Square Feet | Built in 2005

4.5 Acres!! This 6 bedroom 4 bathroom home was built in 2005 by Heritage Homes. 4 bedrooms on the main floor, 3 full bathrooms on the main floor. Main floor laundry room, Kitchen with island and dining area, formal dining room and large living room. Walkout Basement with wide open large living room, 1 full bathroom, 2 bedrooms, storm shelter and mechanical room. All electric appliances and HVAC. Attached 2 car garage and Morton 36x48 metal building. An additional 155.5 acres are avalable for purchase with a 4.5 acre pond recenty stocked with bass, pirch and walleye fish along with a picnick shelter and storage shed to fish off the banks. Hard wood trees for big game as well as hunting blinds on the property. Irrigation well to supply the ponds with fresh water. Currently 40.80 acres of CRP with a $8660.00 annual payment. 114.24 acres enrolled in GRP that may be hayed or grazed yearly. Very private and secluded property with so much to offer only minutes from Stanton, Pilger and Norfolk. Show by appointment only.

