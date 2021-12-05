Top homes for sale in Ada

(Ada, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ada than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

507 W 16Th, Ada, 74820 2 Beds 1 Bath | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Don't miss this beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath home that is centrally located near schools, shopping, churches, and dining. Situated on a shaded lot that includes an additional lot to the West. The property is fenced, has a carport, storm cellar, storage building, wood floors, vinyl siding and windows. This is a great home that is ready for you to move right in. If you are looking for a starter home, or a place to sit back, do a little gardening, or even retire, this is the place! Call today!

335 E 17Th Street, Ada, 74820 2 Beds 2 Baths | $27,900 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Property is sold in “as is” condition and “where is”. Seller does not prorate taxes or pay delinquent taxes. Buyer pays all closing costs including, but not limited to any and all transfer taxes, title, legal, and recording fees. Seller has no knowledge of condition. It is the responsibility of the buyer to do all research pertaining to this property.

11093 County Road 3615, Ada, 74820 1 Bed 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1986

75 ACRES! Open concept home with fireplace, full-screened back porch, with an awesome view. This one-bedroom cottage with its 1,536 SqFt home will allow you to live large while enjoying your 75 recreational acres with 3+ acre fully stocked pond, other water features & abundant wildlife. There's a large 30x40 insulated & heated shop featuring an apartment & loft. If you are looking for a place to enjoy the great outdoors, bring your livestock, deer feeders, or recreational vehicles and prepare to have FUN!

10309 State Highway 99N, Ada, 74820 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,757 Square Feet | Built in 1987

UPDATED PRICING! Come tour this family home nestled among mature trees on 5.87 acres, MOL, Byng School District. The home initially built in the late 1950s and updated in or around 1987 features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths. Additionally, the property is narrow on highway frontage and expands to a beautiful landing surrounded by trees. Also, the property shares and adjoining pond. Buyers may find the secluded building location or recreation area equally as appealing as the frontage home and property.

