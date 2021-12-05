Check out these homes on the Watertown market now

(Watertown, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Watertown than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1367 Goldenrod Way, Oconomowoc, 53066 4 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,203 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located 3 mins off Hwy 16 & 9 mins off I-94 this new home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. The Elise 2203 offers a kitchen which features a walk-in pantry, quartz counters, s,s, apps, tile backsplash & prep island with seating. Moving past the dining area, the spacious gathering room offers a cozy GFP. Finishing the first floor is a multi-use home office, powder room & large mudroom/laundry with a built-in bench & storage. The second floor is home to three secondary bedrooms, hall bath w/ granite counters and a large primary bedroom with attached bathroom featuring a dual vanity, five-foot ceramic shower and a private water closet room. Home is plumbed for a bath @ the basement & also includes a concrete drive.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Durand, Bielinski Homes, Inc. at 262-542-9494

265 Thurow Dr, Oconomowoc, 53066 2 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Condominium | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Units vary in price. This is a 1st Floor center unit. Every detail has been covered in these Condos. From convenient location to finishes & layout these beautiful condominiums are ready to welcome you home! Oconomowoc is known as the ''Heart of Lake Country'', & it doesn't take long to realize how special this city truly is. With the small-town charm of its downtown, tucked-away boutiques, quaint cafe's, amazing restaurants & scenic views, one can't help but fall in love w/ this lovely destination. Condo Fees also Include: Wifi/Basic cable. Pets: Total of 2 Pets per unit w/ restrictions. Siding marked as ''Other'' is Smart Siding. Pictures shown are from various units in Tower Ridge and details, rooms & features may vary from unit to unit

For open house information, contact Dale's Home Selling Team*, Realty Executives - Integrity at 262-369-8900

1351 Goldenrod Way, Oconomowoc, 53066 4 Beds 3 Baths | $576,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,407 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located 3 mins off Hwy 16 & 9 mins off I-94 this new construction Francesca 2407 is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. The Francesca is a spacious home for those that needs both communal & private spaces. The 1st-floor is home to the gathering room w/ GFP which is open to the kitchen & morning room. The kitchen features quartz counters, S.S. appliances, an island w/ seating, tile backsplash & a WIP. Also located on the 1st-floor, are a formal dining room & home office. The 2nd floor is home to 3 guest bedrooms, a compartmentalized hall bath that's convenient for multiple users, & the primary bedroom features: WIC & private bathroom w/ dual vanity, granite counters, tile floors, 5-ft tile shower & private water closet room. Homes comes w/ rough in's at basement for future bath & concrete drive & walk.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Durand, Bielinski Homes, Inc. at 262-542-9494

537 Milford St, Watertown, 53094 3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1950

On the market - Just in time to stay home for the holidays! Don't wait to see this charming 3 bedroom offering formal dining room, built-ins, original hardwood floors & walk-up attic for future expansion. Enjoy the views of the large yard from the covered patio or balcony off master bedroom. This is one you won't want to miss out on!

For open house information, contact Christine Seitz Lemke, RE/MAX Realty Center at 262-893-5555