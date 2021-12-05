On the hunt for a home in Hobart? These houses are on the market

(Hobart, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hobart than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

692 Verdano Terrace, Crown Point, 46307 3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,903 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Tucked away among gorgeous nature preserves, this 1903 sq. ft ranch with a full basement offers everything you've been dreaming of. Upon entrance gleaming wood floors usher you in to the open kitchen and living spaces, where a fireplace serves as the focal point. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, tile backsplash, island with seating, soft-close cabinetry, and all appliances. In the master suite you'll find a grand walk in closet and bath with custom tile shower and dual vanities. Smart upgrades such as 93% efficiency furnace, tankless water heater, fully insulated and finished garage, upgraded exterior package, soundproofing, in ground sprinklers with professional landscaping, and more ensure this home is a pleasure for years to come. The full unfinished basement includes egress window and rough in plumbing. Lawn maintenance and snow removal is included! Low Porter County taxes! *Photos are representative of another recently completed home.

10345 Nebraska Street, Crown Point, 46307 3 Beds 2 Baths | $356,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,475 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION...You are going to love this floor plan! The Sapphire is a 2 STORY with 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATH AND A UPPER LEVEL LOFT. This is an impressive, functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!!! Beautiful, open concept main level. LAUNDRY CONVIENENTLY LOCATED ON THE UPPER LEVEL WITH BEDROOMS!! THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN SUMMER TREE NEIGHBORHOOD. Award winning CROWN POINT SCHOOLS!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features. **PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION** PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE OF ANOTHER HOME IN NEIGHBORHOOD.

73 Bergamo Lane, Crown Point, 46307 4 Beds 3 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This Proposed Construction Two Story Home welcomes with covered front porch, your choice brick or stone with siding. Build to suite you personal taste. This Home comes with custom trim inside & out! Open Concept w/ Large Front Room, Formal Dining and Open concept Kitchen. Large Quartz Island & walk-in Pantry! Upper & Lower Laundry. Large Master Suite with Deluxe Ensuite; Sitting Room and/or Nursery or Office Area. Two walk-in closets; Double Vanity Sink; Whirlpool and Separate Shower. Oak Railing with wood spindles & More! Unfinished Full Basement for 5th possible Bedroom; Fitness area and abundance of Storage. Large Deck for Entertaining! This proposed construction is projected to be finished 7 months after permits are pulled. 5-10 Minutes from Shopping and highway. Low Porter County Taxes. Award winning Schools.

1346 Parke Drive, Crown Point, 46307 2 Beds 2 Baths | $263,400 | Condominium | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MODEL... Don't miss your OPPORTUNITY to own this GREAT Condo! MAIN FLOOR 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath CONDO! Welcome to the new generation of Troutwine Estates. Enjoy the maintenance free living and quality construction of this NEW condominium. Strategically located in the Crown Point school system. Contemporary interior design with a covered patio. Owners suite offers walk-in closet and private 3/4 bath with roll-in shower and quartz vanity tops. Loaded with upgrades including 9 foot ceilings, 8 foot solid core doors, high end level 3 quartz countertops. customized stacked cabinets to the ceiling with a tile backsplash and lighting in the stacked glass cabinets and under cabinet. Upgraded kitchen sink and plumbing fixtures; Wainscoting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, two ceiling fans and upgraded light fixtures. Extras galore and....comes with a large 1 car garage!

