Check out these Culpeper homes on the market

13691 Jolicoeur Ln, Culpeper, 22701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,765 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome to Jolicoeur Lane!! Storybook setting on 37+ acres. Perfectly located for an equine-oriented family. Close to town of Culpeper, Commonwealth Park, many foxhunting clubs and commute to northern virginia. The home offers great flow and comfortable living space. Master bedroom and additional bedroom on main level with two additional bedrooms upstairs. Three full baths. Master bedroom has lovely views of pond & pasture. Cable Internet/TV available!! Two stables, 14 stalls total, 2 wash stalls, riding ring, tenant mobile home(as is) and much more. You'll never want to leave. (Could also be a good investment for possible subdivision in future.)

1202 Lillards Ford Rd, Brightwood, 22715 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,650,000 | Farm | 4,032 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Tri-Creek Farm is a beautiful 98+ acre idyllic country retreat offering a spectacular mix of rolling pasture, woodland, long Robinson River frontage, beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain views, a tastefully renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath brick ranch-style residence, two Airbnb cottages, a yurt and numerous farm outbuildings. Outdoor recreational opportunities are endless! Fly fishing, swimming, canoeing, and exploring nature trails found throughout the property. The property is ideal for a vineyard, brewery, destination events, Airbnb, youth camp, a corporate retreat or just a quiet escape to spend time with family and friends.

502 Birdie Road, Locust Grove, 22508 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1991

***AUCTION*** List price is Tax Accessed Value. Price TBD at live auction on Monday, December 6th, 2021 @ 3 PM EDT. Commission is contingent upon and will ONLY be paid if Broker Participation Form is received by auction company no later than 5 pm on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 @ 5 PM EST. NO EXCEPTIONS. We have been contracted to market and sell this solid home in amenity filled Lake of the Woods. This property can be occupied immediately and modernized at the new owner's leisure. Take advantage of this opportunity to Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!! Lake of the Wood does not allow yard signs, so please use GPS & watch for our sign in the home's window. Thanks! Live On-Site Auction w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!! Property Tour: Monday, November 29 @ 12 Noon SHARP (Feel free to bring your inspector/contractor). 3 BR/3 BA split foyer style home on .24 +/- acre lot fronting the 11th hole on golf course This homes measures 1,728 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; laundry/utility room; walk-out lower level Carpet; vinyl flooring in kitchen, bathrooms & foyer 6'x10' front stoop; 10'x20' rear deck Gravel driveway; ADT security system; roof replaced in 2016 Heat pump for heating & cooling (replaced in 2011) Public water & sewer; electric water heater Internet: Comcast; Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Coop Lake of the Woods amenities include 24/7 security, golf course & club house, lakes, beaches, marina, camp ground, community center, equestrian center, fitness center, tennis & pickle ball courts, pools, walking paths, and so much more!! Conveniently located off of Rt. 3 and only a short drive to Fredericksburg, Culpeper & Orange! This home can be occupied immediately and modernized at the new owner's convenience. This property would be perfect for a primary residence or investment property (last rent was $1,450/month). Tax Map: 012-A0-00-02-0433-0; Deed Book: 33/4; Zoning: R3; Yearly County real estate taxes: $1,326; Home was built in 1991 and has vinyl siding exterior; Please CLICK HERE for Lake of the Woods governing documents & covenants; WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED Only $100,000 Starting Bid!! Need Financing for this property?? Please contact auction company. FOR REALTORS: if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 12/5/21, and all terms adhered to.

14028 Belle Avenue, Culpeper, 22701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,490 | Single Family Residence | 2,468 Square Feet | Built in None

Formal living room and dining room for entertaining. Spacious great room with optional fireplace. Striking kitchen with large island with adjacent dining area. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet. Relaxing owner's spa bath with dual sinks. Optional Extra Suite on first floor with full bath.

