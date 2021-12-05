ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Dayton: See what's on the market now

(Dayton, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dayton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11806 Autumn Leaf Drive, Mont Belvieu, 77535

4 Beds 3 Baths | $435,868 | Single Family Residence | 2,553 Square Feet | Built in None

Enchanting entrance with access to home office and dining room. Spacious great room open to dining area and gourmet kitchen. Luxurious owner's suite provides a relaxing retreat. Expansive walk-in closet in the owner's suite. Soaring ceilings and open concept layout. Optional covered patio extension, perfect for entertaining.

For open house information, contact St. Augustine Meadows KHV-Houston

6319 Lemon Balm Lane, Crosby, 77532

4 Beds 2 Baths | $261,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious single-story floorplan, perfect for entertaining. Inviting dining room or optional private study off entry. Slope ceilings in family room with optional fireplace. Country kitchen with bay window open to family room. Elegant master suite with large walk-in closet and ample shelving. Lovely master bath with soaking tub and dual sinks. Attached two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Crosby Park Village KHV-Houston

6318 Feverfew Trail, Crosby, 77532

3 Beds 2 Baths | $252,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious one-story floorplan, ideal for entertaining. Kitchen overlooking comfortable dining area and family room. Open family room with optional fireplace. Inviting dining room or private study option off foyer. Elegant master suite with large walk-in closet and ample shelving. Lovely master bath with soaker tub. Attached 2-car garage.

For open house information, contact Crosby Park Village KHV-Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8cjU_0dEhYn9k00

303 Covecrest Drive, Houston, 77336

5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,202 Square Feet | Built in 1970

A Must See Modern Craftsman Style, Cedar Wood Siding Home with A recently installed Red Metal Roof that is well maintained situated on 3 lots right at half an acre. Walking Distance to Lake Houston with a Community Boat Slip. Wrap around Porch, Circular Driveway in addition to One Car Garage with a Workshop and Boat or RV Carport and Covered Decking. Very Unique Interior with lots of Windows and Wood Appointments.; Floors, Walls and Ceilings, Large Living and Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook and Sun Lit Sunroom. Master Suite has been upgraded over the top with Double Vanities, A Custom Master Closet System,

For open house information, contact Darryl Malloy, DOSS Pros, LLC at 877-770-3677

ABOUT

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

