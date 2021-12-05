Take a look at these homes on the Ridgecrest market now

(Ridgecrest, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ridgecrest. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

224 N Norma, Ridgecrest, 93555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,005 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is priced for a quick sale! Home is being sold 100% AS-IS with tons of potential! Granite countertops in the kitchen. Large backyard with alley access. Double car garage. Tile throughout the living space. Dining room right off the kitchen. Tons of natural light in the living room area. Spacious bedrooms with large closets.

For open house information, contact Christine Lyster, Keller Williams Realty at 661-538-2800

366 E Hartley Ave, Ridgecrest, 93555 5 Beds 4 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,908 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This 3 bedroom home not only has an additional 2 bedroom guest wing but an additional 1 bedroom dwelling! The main entry opens up to the spacious formal dining room. The large living room features crown molding, a brick wood burning fireplace and french door out to the rear deck. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, double oven, dishwasher, multiple gas cooktops, trash compactor, corian countertops and a walk-in pantry! The large master suite will not leave you wanting! The main house also has an indoor laundry room, a central vacuum system, full house reverse osmosis water filtration system and a full length back deck. The guest wing of the house has it's own entry, living room, water heater, full size kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. The additional dwelling is equipped with a living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and it's own fenced off backyard. Owned solar. 3 Car detached garage. Above ground pool(25'x14') with a new liner and a wrap around deck. Two storage sheds. Gorgeous mountain views! Must see!

For open house information, contact Craig Stevens, Coldwell Banker Best Realty at 760-375-3855

1652 S Rademacher Way, Ridgecrest, 93555 4 Beds 2 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,808 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Stunning 2808 sqft house, great location in College Heights area; features a beautifully updated kitchen with SS appliances and quartz countertops, updated guest bathroom with dual sinks, quartz countertops, 1200 sqft master bedroom retreat (added in 2008) with soaring vaulted ceilings, spa-like master bathroom with a 115 gallon soaking tub, large shower with dual showerheads, separate granite twin vanities, travertine bathroom floor, office, sitting/craft room, wood burning stove, spacious walk through master closet with vaulted ceiling. New fixtures, new lighting, and Pergo floors throughout the house. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and another wood burning stove. Dual master cools. Six acres of horse property with an 8 stall manufactured barn, a 4 stall shedrow barn used for tack and feed rooms, covered wash rack, two nice size sandy arenas, 8 large outside corrals, and a large motorhome shelter. Also features a large 2 story 20 x 40 manufactured metal garage/man cave with cement floors, 3 bays, dedicated mastercool, second story for storage or upstairs patio with a view. The property also has a good sized care takers house (non permitted)

For open house information, contact Kathleen Blurton, Vaughn Realty at 760-446-6561

3937 Johnston Ave, Ridgecrest, 93555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Mobile Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1971

CHINA LAKE ACRES HOME ON 0.84 ACRES! Large porch with ramp gets one up to a 3brm 2 bath home. Large living room with windows all around. Family room hosts a wood burning stove in the corner. Kitchen has gas oven cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and cherry stained cabinets. Master bedroom with his/her closet, linoleum floor, and window evap cooler. Master bath with tub/shower unit. 2nd bedroom has its own private entry door into the hall bathroom. Out back a paved patio area, metal shed, a wooden shed, storage camper, and a large fruitless mulberry tree. Property is fully fenced. Side carport keeps the autos shaded and cool! Home is on natural gas, IWV water, and septic. Seller will pay for no inspections or repairs. Arlington Homes. 994310105X / S6875/ A439657, A4396578.

For open house information, contact Clint Freeman, Coldwell Banker Best Realty at 760-375-3855