ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Take a look at these homes on the Moss Point market now

Moss Point News Alert
Moss Point News Alert
 5 days ago

(Moss Point, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Moss Point. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pdcg_0dEhYik700

4008 Kasper Road, Moss Point, 39562

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 1987

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME SITS AT THE DEAD END OF THE STREET HAS 4 SHEDS(STORAGE BUILDINGS ON THE PROPERTY) ON 4.16 PLUS ACRES WITH MULTIPLE FRUIT TREES (BLUEBERRIES, LEMON, ORANGE, LIME, HUCKLEBERRY, OTHERS) APPLIANCES TO REMAIN IN HOME (STOVE, FRIDGE, WASHER N DRYER ALSO FREEZER) TOOLS AND OTHER MISC EQUIPMENT OWNER IS DOWNSIZING. HOT TUB ON ENCLOSED BACK PORCH.

For open house information, contact Lazaro J Rovira, Rovira Team Realty, LLC at 228-205-3868

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-3374538)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHCCj_0dEhYik700

3601 Sandy Bayou Road, Moss Point, 39562

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Beautiful Unique Home! This Home Is In East Central School District & On The Water With Gulf Access!This Home Is Tranquility At Its Finest, Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Large Kitchen With Island, Large Laundry Room, Large Living Room, Over 2,000 SQFT Of Deck Space, 2 Car Detached Garage, 2 Car Carport, Fenced Yard With Private Entrance On Dead End Road, All Furniture Stays & So Much More! Come See Today Before Its To Late!

For open house information, contact Lazaro J Rovira, Rovira Team Realty, LLC at 228-205-3868

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4002198)

See more property details

3523 Cochran Avenue, Moss Point, 39562

2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 2004

LOCATED IN A VERY QUITE AND RELAXING NEIGHBORHOOD. CURRENTLY, IT'S A RENTAL BUT CAN BECOME YOUR SWEET STARTER HOME! CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING!!!

For open house information, contact Sonya L Carter, Keller Williams at 228-275-7500

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-3372258)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zvtyz_0dEhYik700

8881 Spanish, Grand Bay, 36541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $42,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This property needs work but could be a great investment property. There are two mobile homes and a storage building on this property. Both mobile homes convey as-is.

For open house information, contact Kimon Brown, AZALEA REAL ESTATE AGENCY at 251-865-4266

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-659016)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Moss Point, MS
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point, MS
97
Followers
293
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moss Point News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy