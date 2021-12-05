Take a look at these homes on the Moss Point market now
(Moss Point, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Moss Point. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME SITS AT THE DEAD END OF THE STREET HAS 4 SHEDS(STORAGE BUILDINGS ON THE PROPERTY) ON 4.16 PLUS ACRES WITH MULTIPLE FRUIT TREES (BLUEBERRIES, LEMON, ORANGE, LIME, HUCKLEBERRY, OTHERS) APPLIANCES TO REMAIN IN HOME (STOVE, FRIDGE, WASHER N DRYER ALSO FREEZER) TOOLS AND OTHER MISC EQUIPMENT OWNER IS DOWNSIZING. HOT TUB ON ENCLOSED BACK PORCH.
Beautiful Unique Home! This Home Is In East Central School District & On The Water With Gulf Access!This Home Is Tranquility At Its Finest, Features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Large Kitchen With Island, Large Laundry Room, Large Living Room, Over 2,000 SQFT Of Deck Space, 2 Car Detached Garage, 2 Car Carport, Fenced Yard With Private Entrance On Dead End Road, All Furniture Stays & So Much More! Come See Today Before Its To Late!
LOCATED IN A VERY QUITE AND RELAXING NEIGHBORHOOD. CURRENTLY, IT'S A RENTAL BUT CAN BECOME YOUR SWEET STARTER HOME! CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING!!!
This property needs work but could be a great investment property. There are two mobile homes and a storage building on this property. Both mobile homes convey as-is.
