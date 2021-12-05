ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Check out these Marshalltown homes on the market

Marshalltown Updates
Marshalltown Updates
 5 days ago

(Marshalltown, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marshalltown. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEqqA_0dEhYhrO00

501 2Nd Street, Garwin, 50632

2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Small town living at its finest. Take a look at this huge, 2 bed 2 bath home with updates on updates. This home has new roof in 2018, new electrical and plumbing through out in 2020, newer windows, new deck, brand new siding, king forced air and heating unit, updated kitchen, bathrooms, fresh paint. Out side you will find the huge fenced in almost half acre lot. New driveway leading into the nice oversized garage 24x32 with gas heater. Don't miss your opportunity, take a look today! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Gilbert Gonzales, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-640484)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzpZ3_0dEhYhrO00

1806 Summit Street, Marshalltown, 50158

2 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 698 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This two bedroom bungalow is ready for you to make it your own. Traditional Bungalow home boasts 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level. In basement there is half bathroom, and it's unfinished so you can finish however you'd like. Huge fenced in yard, easy high way accees, Call your agent to view propert! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Gilbert Gonzales, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-639008)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAJv7_0dEhYhrO00

711 W Main Street, Marshalltown, 50158

4 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,913 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Welcome to this one of a kind perfect location HUGE 2 story well crafted home. This home features 4 bed and 3 bath beautiful refinished hardwood throughout newer windows newer mechanicals new insulation throughout to help make this home super energy efficient plus finished basement and all new duct work on 2nd level and more. This house offers over 2000 square feet finished living space plus all the original character to love. Priced to sell and has potential to be raised in value. Call and schedule your showing today. All information obtained from seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Gilbert Gonzales, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-642539)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Marshalltown, IA
Real Estate
City
Marshalltown, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Marshalltown, IA
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Re Max Precision#Traditional Bungalow
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown, IA
83
Followers
330
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy