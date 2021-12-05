Check out these Marshalltown homes on the market

(Marshalltown, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marshalltown. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

501 2Nd Street, Garwin, 50632 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Small town living at its finest. Take a look at this huge, 2 bed 2 bath home with updates on updates. This home has new roof in 2018, new electrical and plumbing through out in 2020, newer windows, new deck, brand new siding, king forced air and heating unit, updated kitchen, bathrooms, fresh paint. Out side you will find the huge fenced in almost half acre lot. New driveway leading into the nice oversized garage 24x32 with gas heater. Don't miss your opportunity, take a look today! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Gilbert Gonzales, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

1806 Summit Street, Marshalltown, 50158 2 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 698 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This two bedroom bungalow is ready for you to make it your own. Traditional Bungalow home boasts 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level. In basement there is half bathroom, and it's unfinished so you can finish however you'd like. Huge fenced in yard, easy high way accees, Call your agent to view propert! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

711 W Main Street, Marshalltown, 50158 4 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,913 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Welcome to this one of a kind perfect location HUGE 2 story well crafted home. This home features 4 bed and 3 bath beautiful refinished hardwood throughout newer windows newer mechanicals new insulation throughout to help make this home super energy efficient plus finished basement and all new duct work on 2nd level and more. This house offers over 2000 square feet finished living space plus all the original character to love. Priced to sell and has potential to be raised in value. Call and schedule your showing today. All information obtained from seller and public records.

