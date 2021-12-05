ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Check out these homes on the Corsicana market now

 5 days ago

(Corsicana, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Corsicana. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkWe0_0dEhYf5w00

1200 Lexington Drive, Corsicana, 75110

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1977

MULTIPLE OFFERS. Best and highest due by Tuesday November 9, 2021 by 5:00 pm. This Lexington Townhouse is situated within walking distance to Oaklawn Park. The 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhome includes 2 refrigerators, range and washer and dryer and a detached 2 car oversized garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6mia_0dEhYf5w00

15000 Hout Bay Road, Streetman, 75859

1 Bed 1 Bath | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Cozy one bedroom cabin located in Hout Bay on Richland Chambers Lake! This cabin sits on just over four acres that features waterfront views, privacy and beautiful sunrises and sunsets over the lake- which you can watch from the furnished screened-in porch! With appliances carefully selected to fit small home living, this cabin will come fully-furnished, making it the perfect weekend getaway, vacation rental or retirement home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGigu_0dEhYf5w00

6025 S Interstate Highway 45 E, Corsicana, 75109

4 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,445 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Spacious custom built 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home just off of I 45 South in Angus, Texas. Home features large living area ideal for entertaining, beautiful chandelier entrance lighting, large master bedroom with huge walk in closet and jetted tub in the master bath, granite counter tops in the kitchen, two dining areas, two downstairs bedrooms, office area. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms and full bath. Priced to give Buyer the opportunity to update according to taste. Additional 26 acres of adjoining land, RV Park with 21 hookups, adjoining mobile home and Convenience Store and motel are purchase options with the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swCBL_0dEhYf5w00

111 Pr 1102, Streetman, 75859

3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,282 Square Feet | Built in 2004

About 85 miles S of Dallas with easy access to I-45, Brick house on Approx 3 Acres! Split-floor plan, foyer is flanked by formal dining rm & office with built-ins, double set of French doors for a beautiful entry, Kitchen with breakfast bar open to living room with tray clg, electric fireplace, private master suite with a cathedral ceiling, ensuite bath with jetted tub, sep shower with seat & low profile entry for handicap access, walk-in closet bedrooms 2 & 3 have walk-in closets, share a huge bath with separate vanities, tub & shr combo, laundry rm with half bath, double, side entry garage with exterior door, covered back porch with access from two bdrms and the living rm, beautiful yard with mature trees.

