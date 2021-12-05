On the hunt for a home in Benton Harbor? These houses are on the market

(Benton Harbor, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Benton Harbor. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

234 W Pleasant Street, Watervliet, 49098 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 1930

You won't want to miss this quaint home on a corner lot in the heart of Watervliet. Beautiful hardwood floors that have been refinished in most every room. Lots of potential to make it exactly what you want it to be. This home also features a huge detached garage that offers a ton of space! House is sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Juli Milnikel, Coldwell Banker Anchor R.E. at 269-983-0011

1702 J W Way, St. Joseph, 49085 3 Beds 4 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,163 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful home in Royalton Twp. nestled on a large corner lot with a fenced yard & pool. Many recent updates include a newer roof, completely remodeled kitchen w/quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main floor with newer carpet upstairs. First floor features an office, laundry room, 1/2 bath, living area & family room opens to kitchen & formal dining room. Oak staircase leads upstairs to 3 large bedrooms & 2 full baths with amazing closets, including a primary suite with dual sinks and curved shower door. A finished basement offers a 2nd office, 2 rec. rooms, electric fireplace, kitchenette & 3rd full bath. Entertain outdoors on the multi-level deck, large fenced backyard with firepit area, storage shed, & above ground pool. Gorgeous Landscaping w/sprinklers.

For open house information, contact Christine Norland, Jaqua Realtors at 269-983-8051

Cygnet Lake Drive North, Benton Harbor, 49022 4 Beds 3 Baths | $290,725 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in None

This great two story plan includes more than 1,800 square feet of living space.. Enjoy an open first floor layout with a huge foyer, large eat-in kitchen, mudroom with space for built in storage, powder room and first floor laundry! There are 3 bedrooms on the second floor including a master suite with a large walk-in closet and private bath. The second floor also features a large game room that can be converted into a 4th bedroom.

For open house information, contact Mike McGivney Allen Edwin Homes

1580 Greenly Avenue, Benton Harbor, 49022 5 Beds 2 Baths | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,038 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Opportunity to buy the famous White Roof House. Last week roof was tarped and cleaned out. Great project home. Lots of potential. 3 br/1 bath up street just appraised for $168,000. This is a deal. Listing Agent is a Managing Member of Sellers Organization. Land contract available. Possible Commercial use if approved by Township.

For open house information, contact Michael George Lirones, Gold Realty at 269-332-8580