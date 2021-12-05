Take a look at these homes for sale in Bemidji

(Bemidji, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bemidji will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4325 Ladyslipper Court Ne, Bemidji, 56601 1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1995

If you are looking for some privacy this home is for you. Located on the east side of Lake Bemidji this home is nestled amongst towering pine trees and is next to Lake Bemidji State park. You will enjoy sitting in the sunroom watching the wildlife and enjoying the warm, cozy fireplace. This one bedroom one bath home has a tuck under 2 stall garage, screened in porch, sunroom with wood burning fireplace, wood storage area and a small shed. Don't miss out on this great home in a fantastic location.

For open house information, contact Paul Snider, RE/MAX Bemidji at 218-751-3753

230 Shedhorn Street Sw, Bemidji, 56601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Pended before print

For open house information, contact Vanessa Osborn, Lake-N-Woods Realty, Inc. at 218-751-2538

1160 East Avenue Ne, Bemidji, 56601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This property is so close to town, yet situated on a peaceful, private Acre lot with beautiful mature trees and set back far enough to have an expansive front yard. Enter the Ranch style home through the mud room/Man Cave. Cozy up here with a good book or movie next to the electric fireplace. This Home offers a desirable layout with 3 main floor bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with a deck just off of the dining room and Full bath. The Lower level has so much potential with the 2 bonus rooms and huge family room with a 3/4 bath! So much room to expand in the lower level. The yard has tons of room to roam! A double attached garage, garden shed and an asphalt driveway complete this package on East Ave.

For open house information, contact Jill Larson, Headwaters Realty Services at 218-760-3116

144 Delcasse Avenue, Shevlin, 56676 4 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Located in the heart of Shevlin you will find this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom listing ready for your personal touches. The current owners have installed a new septic, new roof, new well pump, and new furnace since they acquired the residence. Great layout, including a spacious country kitchen with eat-in dining, two living areas, great back yard with a small older barn and green house, and double detached garage.

For open house information, contact Robert Trepanier, RE/MAX Bemidji at 218-751-3753