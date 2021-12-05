On the hunt for a home in Rolla? These houses are on the market

(Rolla, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rolla will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

509 East 5Th Street, Rolla, 65401 5 Beds 3 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,934 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Lovely home built in 1900 with lots of character! The potential in this home is endless!! This 2 story home offers 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with a full unfinished basement, a fenced yard and a detached garage. HVAC system was replaced in 2021. Don't miss your opportunity to make this home your own! (Fireplace is not usable as is) Sellers will leave all the material to finish the kitchen countertops and cabinet trim. There is a reverse osmosis set up under the kitchen sink.

1116 West James Blvd., St James, 65559 3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,850 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1977

NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME OR RENTAL - convenient to Nelson Hart Community Park and south outer road for quick drive to Rolla. Home has been well maintained, and owner will have interior repainted when vacant. Painting is scheduled to begin 6/7. Steel roof is 4 years old. Some closet doors have been removed, but are in garage and easily reinstalled. The garage has oodles of nice shelving for storage and automatic opener. Windows have been replaced with thermal, and an attic fan with timer will be so nice in mild months. You'll enjoy the large covered block patio in the privacy fenced back yard. Home Warranty is included in price. HOME WILL BE VACANT AND HAVE LOCKBOX BY LATE AFTERNOON 5/26.

605 Wakefield, Rolla, 65401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This fully updated ranch home is ready for new owners. The home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a LARGE family room, large fenced back yard and a deck. The refinished kitchen boasts granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash and new appliances. NEW describes this home as it has a new roof, all new flooring, new doors, new trim, and new lighting. The HVAC was replaced in 2018. Make an appointment today to view this great house!!

4 Trevor Lane, St James, 65559 3 Beds 3 Baths | $148,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Lots of space and a great lot! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with a full mostly finished walkout basement. Lots of new flooring and lots of new interior paint is already done! Spacious living room with a wonderfully big picture window! Eat-in kitchen plus a separate dining room. Master bedroom has its own private bath. The lower level has a HUGE family room with a brick, wood burning fireplace, 1/2 bath in the big laundry room, big 2-car garage plus a hobby room! This is a great home in a nice subdivision!

